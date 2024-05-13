A90 closed after two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 closed after two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh

Emergency crews are at the scene of the collision.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news
Image: DC Thomson.

The A90 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh.

The incident happened on the southbound lane of the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead, shortly before 1pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the scene close to the Memsie turnoff.

Police have closed the road to all traffic between Fraserburgh and the B9032 road as crews remain at the scene.

All traffic is currently being diverted through Memsie.

Drivers caught in the tailbacks have reported the presence of both an ambulance and incident support unit on site.

The severity of any injuries at this time is unknown.

Firefighters attend A90 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were first made aware of the north-east crash at around 12.55pm.

Two appliances from Fraserburgh were dispatched to the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We mobilised two appliances. The stop message was received at 1.29pm.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle crash southbound on the A90 near Fraserburgh at around 12.45pm today.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
'Sad to hear': Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant
Lee Donald is scaling to new heights. Image: Lee Donald
'Hero' mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest
Parts of Aberdeen have experienced a power cut. Image: SSEN.
Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Call to improve 'dangerous' road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million…
Cannabis plants were seized from a property.
Cannabis farm found in Aberdeenshire village as over £300k of plants seized in raids…
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo spent time in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire after he stepped down from BrewDog. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram
James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps…
Police car at Broad Hill.
Person sexually assaulted near Pittodrie as police cordon off area
The Aspire restaurant in Portsoy is seeking permission for an outdoor dining area.
Portsoy church-turned-diner Aspire could expand with outdoor seating
Catriona Downie admitted causing permanent disfigurement to her victim by smashing a glass in his face. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer's face 'would do it again'
Royal Scots Freedom of Aberdeenshire Peterhead parade.
In pictures: Freedom of Aberdeenshire granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland

Conversation