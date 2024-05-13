A90 closed after two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh

The A90 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh.

The incident happened on the southbound lane of the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead, shortly before 1pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the scene close to the Memsie turnoff.

Police have closed the road to all traffic between Fraserburgh and the B9032 road as crews remain at the scene.

All traffic is currently being diverted through Memsie.

Drivers caught in the tailbacks have reported the presence of both an ambulance and incident support unit on site.

The severity of any injuries at this time is unknown.

Firefighters attend A90 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were first made aware of the north-east crash at around 12.55pm.

Two appliances from Fraserburgh were dispatched to the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We mobilised two appliances. The stop message was received at 1.29pm.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle crash southbound on the A90 near Fraserburgh at around 12.45pm today.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.