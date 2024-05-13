‘Extraordinary’ Turriff man’s last wish granted for ‘angel’ cancer-care nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Extraordinary’ Turriff man’s last wish granted for ‘angel’ cancer-care nurses

Wullie wanted to thank those who gave him their time and dedication in his final days.

By Shanay Taylor
William Walker's last wish was to make sure the nurses who cared for him were nominated for an award. Image: NHS Grampian.
William Walker's last wish was to make sure the nurses who cared for him were nominated for an award. Image: NHS Grampian.

A man from Turriff has had his dying wish granted by the NHS as the nurses who cared for him have been nominated for an award.

William Walker’s last wish was to make sure the nurses who cared for him were nominated for an award.

Mr Walker, who liked to be known as Wullie, was in the care of Ward 201 for a week before he passed away in October last year.

He was 75 years old when he passed away after having lung cancer.

‘They are all angels in my eyes’ – Turriff man’s tribute to nurses

In his final days his nurses were “angels” in his eyes as he thanked them for keeping him comfortable.

Before he passed away, he said: “The time, dedication and care all of these nurses gave me, in my last few days, was admirable. They are all angels in my eyes.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for keeping me comfortable.”

The nurses have been nominated for the DAISY Award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian are now honouring Wullie’s last wish as they celebrate one year of DAISY Awards.

Nurses nominated for DAISY Award for care of William Walker

After more than 1,000 nominations, the critical team is marking the one-year anniversary by remembering Wullie.

Senior charge nurse Louise Wilson submitted the nomination on Wullie’s behalf with his friend’s help on the night he died.

She said she felt a sense of pride as she put forward the names of staff nurses: Laura Caul, Amber O’Brien, Mia Feeney, Suzie Milne, Molly Hay, Holly Gray, Paula Close and senior staff nurse Pamela Montgomery.

The nursing team are proud to be nominated.

Touched by Wullie Walker’s request

Louise explained: “We were touched by Wullie’s request and grateful he wanted to recognise our team.

Seeing people at their most vulnerable is part of our everyday and treating every unique individual with kindness, dignity and respect is everything to us.

“We have a fantastic team and Wullie was an extraordinary man who we’re pleased to remember today.”

Wullie’s friend Louise Christie added: “Wullie cherished all the nurses.

“He liked a good news with the nurses and every single one of you deserve a medal. Wullie was special to me.

“He loved makin’ clootie dumplings and his garden was just a show in the summer.

He also loved his dog Kaz, a boxer who meant an awful lot to him.

NHS Grampian nurse director June Barnard said: “I don’t think we can underestimate how much it means to our staff when they receive positive feedback and I am very proud to be sharing these certificates in Wullie’s memory.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FCs legendary captain Willie Miller with school children kicking a football around.
Tillydrone football pitch named after Dons legend Willie Miller
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
Ballater's HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment
DC Thomson journalist Chris Ferguson of Arbroath.
P&J obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
Jackie Dodds, of the Fishermen's Mission, highlights the tragic loss of fishers at sea during a memorial service in Wick.
Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-dealing dad chasing 'easy' money jailed as cocaine found on baby's dummy
Police car blocks the A90 following a crash.
A90 closed after two-vehicle crash south of Fraserburgh
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
'Sad to hear': Readers shocked as Ballater butcher loses Royal Warrant
Lee Donald is scaling to new heights. Image: Lee Donald
'Hero' mum becomes first woman from Aberdeen to climb Mount Everest
Parts of Aberdeen have experienced a power cut. Image: SSEN.
Over 1,000 Aberdeen homes suffer sudden power cut
Councillors have asked for improvements to be made to the crossing outside Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Call to improve 'dangerous' road crossing at Ferryhill School as part of £17.1 million…