‘Extraordinary’ Turriff man’s last wish granted for ‘angel’ cancer-care nurses

A man from Turriff has had his dying wish granted by the NHS as the nurses who cared for him have been nominated for an award.

William Walker’s last wish was to make sure the nurses who cared for him were nominated for an award.

Mr Walker, who liked to be known as Wullie, was in the care of Ward 201 for a week before he passed away in October last year.

He was 75 years old when he passed away after having lung cancer.

‘They are all angels in my eyes’ – Turriff man’s tribute to nurses

In his final days his nurses were “angels” in his eyes as he thanked them for keeping him comfortable.

Before he passed away, he said: “The time, dedication and care all of these nurses gave me, in my last few days, was admirable. They are all angels in my eyes.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for keeping me comfortable.”

NHS Grampian are now honouring Wullie’s last wish as they celebrate one year of DAISY Awards.

Nurses nominated for DAISY Award for care of William Walker

After more than 1,000 nominations, the critical team is marking the one-year anniversary by remembering Wullie.

Senior charge nurse Louise Wilson submitted the nomination on Wullie’s behalf with his friend’s help on the night he died.

She said she felt a sense of pride as she put forward the names of staff nurses: Laura Caul, Amber O’Brien, Mia Feeney, Suzie Milne, Molly Hay, Holly Gray, Paula Close and senior staff nurse Pamela Montgomery.

Touched by Wullie Walker’s request

Louise explained: “We were touched by Wullie’s request and grateful he wanted to recognise our team.

Seeing people at their most vulnerable is part of our everyday and treating every unique individual with kindness, dignity and respect is everything to us.

“We have a fantastic team and Wullie was an extraordinary man who we’re pleased to remember today.”

Wullie’s friend Louise Christie added: “Wullie cherished all the nurses.

“He liked a good news with the nurses and every single one of you deserve a medal. Wullie was special to me.

“He loved makin’ clootie dumplings and his garden was just a show in the summer.

He also loved his dog Kaz, a boxer who meant an awful lot to him.

NHS Grampian nurse director June Barnard said: “I don’t think we can underestimate how much it means to our staff when they receive positive feedback and I am very proud to be sharing these certificates in Wullie’s memory.”