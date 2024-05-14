Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot ‘n’ Roll announce second store

Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot ‘n’ Roll is set to open a second location.

The Trinity Centre cafe has confirmed a “grab and go coffee and bakes store” will open on Victoria Road in Torry this week.

The owners said they earmarked the Torry area thanks to its ‘potential for regeneration’ and the chance to trade in one of their founder’s hometowns.

They wrote on Facebook: “We’re delighted to announce that our second SNR will be opening its doors at Victoria Road, Torry from the end of this week.

“With one of our founders being a born and bred Torry loon, along with the huge potential for regeneration in the area we’ve created a grab and go coffee and bakes store at number 79 Victoria Road.

“The last two months has seen us completely refit the until into a brand new bakery which we can’t wait to welcome you in to soon.”

The exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The store will also offer delivery via UberEats.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after they teased possible locations for their new Bakes X Brew bakery.

The Press and Journal’s food and drink writer Karla taste-tested Shot ‘n’ Roll in the Trinity Centre after it opened – so what did she think of their cinnamon rolls and milkshakes? Read her review here.