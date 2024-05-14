Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot ‘n’ Roll announce second store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot ‘n’ Roll announce second store

A 'grab and go coffee and bakes store' is set to open in Torry.

By Michelle Henderson
Shot 'n' Roll is bringing its famous cinnamon rolls to Torry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shot 'n' Roll is bringing its famous cinnamon rolls to Torry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot ‘n’ Roll is set to open a second location.

The Trinity Centre cafe has confirmed a “grab and go coffee and bakes store” will open on Victoria Road in Torry this week.

The owners said they earmarked the Torry area thanks to its ‘potential for regeneration’ and the chance to trade in one of their founder’s hometowns.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shot ‘n’ Roll in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They wrote on Facebook: “We’re delighted to announce that our second SNR will be opening its doors at Victoria Road, Torry from the end of this week.

“With one of our founders being a born and bred Torry loon, along with the huge potential for regeneration in the area we’ve created a grab and go coffee and bakes store at number 79 Victoria Road.

“The last two months has seen us completely refit the until into a brand new bakery which we can’t wait to welcome you in to soon.”

The exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The store will also offer delivery via UberEats.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after they teased possible locations for their new Bakes X Brew bakery.

The Press and Journal’s food and drink writer Karla taste-tested Shot ‘n’ Roll in the Trinity Centre after it opened – so what did she think of their cinnamon rolls and milkshakes? Read her review here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by David Mackay. Breaking news graphic Picture shows; Breaking news graphic. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire road closed by police
Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen city centre.
Council sharing 'city centre vision' to help entice buyers for flagship Aberdeen M&S building
Mohammed Islam, who attacked a teenager with a metal pole in Aberdeen
Man attacked teen sister's new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a 'bad…
Port of Aberdeen.
Port of Aberdeen pitches for more cash after record year
Aberdeen FCs legendary captain Willie Miller with school children kicking a football around.
Tillydrone football pitch named after Dons legend Willie Miller
William Walker's last wish was to make sure the nurses who cared for him were nominated for an award. Image: NHS Grampian.
'Extraordinary' Turriff man's last wish granted for 'angel' cancer-care nurses
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
Ballater's HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment
DC Thomson journalist Chris Ferguson of Arbroath.
P&J obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
Jackie Dodds, of the Fishermen's Mission, highlights the tragic loss of fishers at sea during a memorial service in Wick.
Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day
Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-dealing dad chasing 'easy' money jailed as cocaine found on baby's dummy

Conversation