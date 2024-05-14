Aberdeenshire road closed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire road closed by police

Part of Westhill Drive has been shut by officers.

By Shanay Taylor
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 

An Aberdeenshire road has been closed by police.

Officers and an ambulance are at Westhill Drive, between the B979 junction and Westhill this morning.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it is not in attendance.

One commuter told The Press and Journal: “Police had closed to road from the crossroads to Westhill.

“I could see a police car with its lights on at the bad bend and an ambulance leaving the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal  on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 
Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot 'n' Roll announce second store
Marks and Spencer building in Aberdeen city centre.
Council sharing 'city centre vision' to help entice buyers for flagship Aberdeen M&S building
Mohammed Islam, who attacked a teenager with a metal pole in Aberdeen
Man attacked teen sister's new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a 'bad…
Port of Aberdeen.
Port of Aberdeen pitches for more cash after record year
Aberdeen FCs legendary captain Willie Miller with school children kicking a football around.
Tillydrone football pitch named after Dons legend Willie Miller
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 
'Extraordinary' Turriff man's last wish granted for 'angel' cancer-care nurses
John Sinclair standing outside HM Sheridan butcher.
Ballater's HM Sheridan butcher to fight on after Royal Warrant disappointment
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 
P&J obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
Jackie Dodds, of the Fishermen's Mission, highlights the tragic loss of fishers at sea during a memorial service in Wick.
Caithness and Aberdeenshire mark National Fishing Memorial Day
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the B979. 
Drug-dealing dad chasing 'easy' money jailed as cocaine found on baby's dummy

Conversation