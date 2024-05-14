Aberdeenshire road closed by police

An Aberdeenshire road has been closed by police.

Officers and an ambulance are at Westhill Drive, between the B979 junction and Westhill this morning.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it is not in attendance.

One commuter told The Press and Journal: “Police had closed to road from the crossroads to Westhill.

“I could see a police car with its lights on at the bad bend and an ambulance leaving the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.