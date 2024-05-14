Plans for family homes in Inverurie rejected as green space would be ‘4% too small’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for family homes in Inverurie rejected as green space would be ‘4% too small’

Outline proposals for the potential development at Conglass on the outskirts of the town went before councillors earlier today.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Conglass masterplan site and the existing Cala Homes development nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The Conglass masterplan site and the existing Cala Homes development nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A masterplan by Cala Homes to build up to 100 new homes in Inverurie has been rejected over fears it won’t have enough open space for future residents.

Outline proposals for the potential development at Conglass on the outskirts of the town went before councillors on Tuesday.

Cala had hoped to add between 90 to 100 homes on the site, located next to the housebuilder’s recently completed development The Grange and the Bennachie View Care Home.

The new houses were likely to be detached four and five-bedroom properties, each with their own gardens.

The red outline shows the location of the proposed Conglass site. Image: Cala Homes

Meanwhile 25% of the development was earmarked for affordable housing to be provided by either Aberdeenshire Council or a housing association.

However, following an almost two-hour debate, members of the Garioch area committee voted to throw the masterplan out.

Why did councillors refuse the Cala Homes masterplan?

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid didn’t agree with the proposal.

He was worried the site would not meet the local authority’s recommended policy to provide 40% of quality open space.

In masterplan documents, the homebuilder revealed just 36% of green space would be left on the Conglass site after the development was complete.

Houses in Cala Homes’ neighbouring The Grove development. Image: Cala Homes

But the councillor didn’t think that was good enough.

He said: “Our requirement for 40% is not a maximum, it’s a minimum.

“We require it for certain reasons, it’s for the people living in that locality so they can enjoy their residence.

“We should expect at the very minimum 40% – and on that basis I don’t think we should proceed.”

What else did councillors take issue with?

Fellow councillor Jim Gifford suggested the masterplan be deferred instead to give developers more time to address the open space concerns.

Flooding concerns were raised too.

A suds drainage pond had been proposed to be added across the road from Cala’s first housing development on North Street.

But there was a worry that any excess water from the new site would run down the existing housing estate and hit residents there.

A proposed site layout of the Conglass development. Image: Cala Homes

Committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson said: “That will come into any future planning applications in more detail but it is a slightly worrying idea to have the suds so far away.”

After going to a vote, the refusal was backed by nine to five.

Inverurie residents opposed to Conglass development

The site hasn’t been too popular with Inverurie residents either.

Cala Homes held two public consultations earlier this year to give people the chance to learn more about the proposal.

The Conglass, Inverurie site Cala Homes hoped to build on as seen from the A96. Image: Google Street View

Over both events, a total of 22 people gave feedback of which 14 were opposed, seven were neutral and just one person gave their support.

Concerns raised by objectors included overdevelopment of the site and fears the new homes would overlook existing properties.

What will Cala Homes do next?

A spokeswoman for Cala Homes (North), said the homebuilder was “naturally disappointed” that its masterplan was not supported.

They added: “We will be reviewing the points raised with a view to progressing at a later date.

“We worked closely with the council and local community to make sure our plans were suited to the needs of the area, while delivering much-needed affordable and private homes.”

Cala Homes previously submitted plans for the Conglass site including 145 homes, 12 flats and commercial units back in December 2022.

But the proposal was later withdrawn to allow the homebuilder to review their designs and address the need for a masterplan first.

