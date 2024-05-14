The Bread Guy story: How founder went from Kelly of Cults apprentice to national award winner in 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Bread Guy story: How founder went from Kelly of Cults apprentice to national award winner in 10 years

The 32-year-old was shocked when his business was crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

The Bread Guy team celebrating their win.
The Bread Guy team showing off all their haul from the recent awards ceremony.
By Chris Cromar

He started off with ‘no money and a rolling pin’ before becoming ‘The Bread Guy’, selling his products to his many loyal customers.

And now, Gary McAllister has told The P&J that he is “shocked” his business has been crowned the Scottish Baker of the Year.

The 32-year-old who founded the firm with his sister Donna in 2019 is now the youngest baker to win the accolade – organised by Scottish Bakers – in the competition’s history.

“It’s a fantastic achievement.

“To be getting to that level six years after starting the business is just phenomenal.

“You’ve got some really tough competition in there.

“A lot of big guys that have been doing it for over 100 years.

“Even to be competing against these guys is amazing, but to actually come home with the award is phenomenal.”

The Bread Guy team celebrating at Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.
Gary McAllister (centre), wife Gemma (left) and co-founder Donna (right) celebrating their win: Image: Scottish Bakers.

Just how did The Bread Guy go from finishing his apprenticeship 10 years ago at the now defunct Kelly of Cults to being the head of one of Aberdeen’s most prominent food businesses?

“We started off started off with no money.

We rented a small industrial unit in Inverurie just behind the Morrisons and we got an oven for about £800 from a scrapyard,” he told The P&J.

“So we went to Morrisons and we bought a rolling pin and one of the digital scales that people have in their houses and that was it.

“We had a stainless steel table and a mixer, and that’s all we had.”

The Bread Guy now has five stores across the north-east, including four in Aberdeen, which are located at Great Northern Road, Hazlehead, Thistle Street and Torry.

From one customer to nearly 100

It is at the latter one where all of Bread Guy’s famous bread, baked goodies and pies are made, whilst there is also a shop in the Aberdeenshire town they started out in.

And the bread slicer that they bought at the very start, which they estimate to be around 100 years old, is still working.

Before the shops, the Bread Guy was a wholesaler.

The first company they supplied – and still do to this day – was No.10 Bar and Restaurant in the city’s West End.

“We started off with one customer and now we’ve got a portfolio of almost 100 wholesale customers,” the founder said.

Gary McAllister holding the Scottish Baker of the Year Award.
Gary McAllister proudly shows off the Scottish Baker of the Year Award.

The business’ rise to stardom was confirmed after the win when north-east chef and owner of Rosemount restaurant Tarragon, Graham Mitchell, left a message to congratulate them on the success.

Hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, the Scottish Baker of the Year awards was attended by the great and the good of the industry, but how did he feel when his bakery had won?

‘Shell shocked’

“When the Bread Guy got shouted out, I was shell shocked.

“I was like, ‘do you need to go check that?”

He added: “It was phenomenal, I was shell shocked the whole night. I couldn’t believe that we’d won it, I really didn’t see that coming.

“The first one we won was the Retail Craft Baker of the Year.

“I thought ‘that was us, I’m over the moon, we’ve done fantastic here’.”

Since the victory, people have even been posing for selfies and taking pictures outside the Torry base.

Mr McAllister says that “customers are over the moon” about the success.

The Bread Guy in Torry.
The Bread Guy in Torry is one of five stores across the north-east. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

And the owner is hoping his success inspires aspiring bakers to make the grade in the industry.

He describes young workers as being “the future of the Bread Guy”.

“If you don’t look after the new and upcoming bakers then 25 years later when the bakers retire it’s a struggle, Mr McAllister said.

‘It’s been a fantastic journey’

“Grassroots training, getting them from the bottom and training them up. Basically letting them know the sky’s the limit and nothing’s stopping you guys from what I’ve just won.”

Describing his path from Kelly of Cults to becoming Scottish Baker of the Year in one sentence, he said: “It’s been a fantastic journey.”

As well as the two mentioned accolades, the Bread Guy also won the following awards at the weekend:

  • National Gold for Made Without Gluten Bread
  • National Silver Buttery
  • Regional Silver for Blue Murder Sourdough
  • Regional Silver for Lasagne Pie
  • Regional Silver for Scottish Seaweed Focaccia
  • Regional Bronze for Softie

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portlethen Academy
Inspection reveals ‘additional support’ needed for Portlethen Academy
The Conglass masterplan site and the existing Cala Homes development nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Plans for family homes in Inverurie rejected as green space would be '4% too…
The false link was used to dupe grieving friends of Kevin Thorburn, Image Facebook.
'Disgusting' funeral scam hits grief-stricken friends of Aberdeen drag queen
The Copthorne Hotel, Huntly Street, Aberdeen.
First look inside Aberdeen's Copthorne Hotel after £1.2million refurbishment
Edmund Speakman admitted stalking his ex-girlfriend for a period of seven months. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen company director stalked ex-girlfriend for seven months following break-up
Laura Salmond, Kirsty Robb and Amy Barbour enjoy drinks at Revolucion De Cuba in Aberdeen.
Future of Revolution's Aberdeen and Inverness bars still up in the air
Land Rover parked outside Peter Vardy Lang Stracht.
Aberdeen businessman says dream car has turned into 'Peter Vardy nightmare'
3
Derek Ellington. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen crack addict went on break-in spree when parents didn't invite him over for…
Demolition of Aberdeen's former Shell HQ.
WATCH as Aberdeen's iconic Shell building faces the wrecking ball
Shot 'n' Roll is bringing its famous cinnamon rolls to Torry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot 'n' Roll announce second store

Conversation