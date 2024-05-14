Inspection reveals ‘additional support’ needed for Portlethen Academy

An Aberdeenshire school will need additional support after it failed to meet a number of quality indicators during an inspection.

Education Scotland visited Portlethen Academy in February, identifying several areas for improvement at the school.

A letter published today revealed the school failed to meet the quality indicators for learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement, receiving a “weak” evaluation.

While the Scottish Government executive agency also highlighted some strengths, these were outnumbered by the areas for improvement.

The inspection concluded that the school “needs additional support” as well as “more time to make necessary improvements.”

Portlethen Academy needs ‘additional support’

Several areas for improvement were identified as part of the inspection.

The findings described the learning experiences in S1 to S3 as “too passive,” adding balanced needs to be found between teacher-led activities and independent learning.

They also highlighted that the pace of learning should be improved across the school, saying class tasks and activities are “not sufficiently challenging.”

Education Scotland told the school that senior and middle leaders need to provide clearer leadership and direction to support all staff in driving improvements in attainment.

It insisted all teachers need to use information more effectively about how well young people are making progress in their learning to plan for groups and individuals so pupils can reach their full potential.

However, inspectors also found out two main strengths at the school.

Inspectors claimed most pupils are motivated to learn and enjoy good relationships with staff and each other, leading to “positive learning experiences.”

They also said pupils contribute confidently when given the opportunity to participate in discussions and interact well when working in groups.

New inspection to take place at Portlethen Academy

The inspection concluded that Portlethen Academy needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

Education Scotland will liaise with Aberdeenshire Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

A new inspection will take place in six months, when parents will be informed of the progress the Aberdeenshire school has made.