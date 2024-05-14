Inspection reveals ‘additional support’ needed for Portlethen Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inspection reveals ‘additional support’ needed for Portlethen Academy

The secondary school received a “weak” evaluation.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Portlethen Academy
Portlethen Academy will need additional support after an unfavourable inspection. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire school will need additional support after it failed to meet a number of quality indicators during an inspection.

Education Scotland visited Portlethen Academy in February, identifying several areas for improvement at the school.

A letter published today revealed the school failed to meet the quality indicators for learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement, receiving a “weak” evaluation.

While the Scottish Government executive agency also highlighted some strengths, these were outnumbered by the areas for improvement.

The inspection concluded that the school “needs additional support” as well as “more time to make necessary improvements.”

Portlethen Academy needs ‘additional support’

Several areas for improvement were identified as part of the inspection.

The findings described the learning experiences in S1 to S3 as “too passive,” adding balanced needs to be found between teacher-led activities and independent learning.

They also highlighted that the pace of learning should be improved across the school, saying class tasks and activities are “not sufficiently challenging.”

Education Scotland told the school that senior and middle leaders need to provide clearer leadership and direction to support all staff in driving improvements in attainment.

Portlethen Academy.

It insisted all teachers need to use information more effectively about how well young people are making progress in their learning to plan for groups and individuals so pupils can reach their full potential.

However, inspectors also found out two main strengths at the school.

Inspectors claimed most pupils are motivated to learn and enjoy good relationships with staff and each other, leading to “positive learning experiences.”

They also said pupils contribute confidently when given the opportunity to participate in discussions and interact well when working in groups.

New inspection to take place at Portlethen Academy

The inspection concluded that Portlethen Academy needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

Education Scotland will liaise with Aberdeenshire Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

A new inspection will take place in six months, when parents will be informed of the progress the Aberdeenshire school has made.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Bread Guy team celebrating their win.
The Bread Guy story: How founder went from Kelly of Cults apprentice to national…
The Conglass masterplan site and the existing Cala Homes development nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Plans for family homes in Inverurie rejected as green space would be '4% too…
The false link was used to dupe grieving friends of Kevin Thorburn, Image Facebook.
'Disgusting' funeral scam hits grief-stricken friends of Aberdeen drag queen
The Copthorne Hotel, Huntly Street, Aberdeen.
First look inside Aberdeen's Copthorne Hotel after £1.2million refurbishment
Edmund Speakman admitted stalking his ex-girlfriend for a period of seven months. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen company director stalked ex-girlfriend for seven months following break-up
Laura Salmond, Kirsty Robb and Amy Barbour enjoy drinks at Revolucion De Cuba in Aberdeen.
Future of Revolution's Aberdeen and Inverness bars still up in the air
Land Rover parked outside Peter Vardy Lang Stracht.
Aberdeen businessman says dream car has turned into 'Peter Vardy nightmare'
3
Derek Ellington. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen crack addict went on break-in spree when parents didn't invite him over for…
Demolition of Aberdeen's former Shell HQ.
WATCH as Aberdeen's iconic Shell building faces the wrecking ball
Shot 'n' Roll is bringing its famous cinnamon rolls to Torry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen cinnamon roll shop Shot 'n' Roll announce second store