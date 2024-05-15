Aberdeen bouncer shoved Christmas reveller to ground and caused serious brain injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen bouncer shoved Christmas reveller to ground and caused serious brain injury

Former McNasty's doorman Akos Lokai assaulted offshore company boss Ian Cadger and has been fined more than £6,000.

By Dale Haslam and David McPhee
Former McNasty's bouncer Akos Lokai pleaded guilty to an assault that caused his victim permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Former McNasty's bouncer Akos Lokai pleaded guilty to an assault that caused his victim permanent disfigurement and impairment.

A dad was shoved by an Aberdeen bouncer and left with brain injuries when his head hit the pavement.

Ian Cadger was on a Christmas night out with colleagues when he was assaulted by doorman Akos Lokai outside McNasty’s bar on Summer Street.

Lokai was today fined more than £6,000 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court – a punishment Mr Cadger told the P&J that will never come close to reflecting his pain and trauma.

The court was told the incident happened on December 17 2021 when Mr Cadger was enjoying a festive night out with colleagues.

The 55-year-old had been among the group who had been drinking in McNasty’s before deciding they would move onto another bar.

Door staff prevented him from re-entering

The group was outside the pub and preparing to walk somewhere else when they realised one of their party was still inside.

Mr Cadger walked towards the bar entrance but door staff – including Akos Lokai  – prevented him from re-entering.

He explained that he was just trying to fetch his friend, but was still denied entry.

An altercation ensued and Lokai – who was employed by a third-party firm no longer used by McNasty’s – pushed Mr Cadger, causing him to hit his head on the pavement.

That caused severe head pain and a brain injury, the court heard.

In a photo taken before his injuries, Ian Cadger with loved ones Becky Wilson, Sam McAllister, Ian Cadger and Lewis Cadger.
In a photo taken before his injuries, Ian Cadger with loved ones Becky Wilson, Sam McAllister, Ian Cadger and Lewis Cadger. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Worried colleagues called paramedics who took the dad-of-two to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Cadger underwent a brain scan and was treated by clinicians before being allowed to return to his family home in Aberdeenshire.

He still suffers the effects of his injuries today.

Akos Lokai, 43, of Balmoral Road, Blackpool, had previously pled guilty to a single charge of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

He was today ordered to pay a £6,300 fine for the assault and a £350 victim surcharge.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that his client had been “of good behaviour since this incident”.

“This was a confrontation created by the complainer and regrettably my client retaliated by pushing him away,” the solicitor said.

‘His life will never be the same’

He added: “There are cases where one punch has resulted in a High Court case, but what we have here is a single push.

“Mr Lokai has never been in any kind of trouble before this incident.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Lokai’s actions as having caused “serious harm” to the victim involved.

“He has suffered life-changing injuries, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement,” she said.

“This man’s life will never be the same.”

Sheriff Johnston told Lokai she was required to consider his lack of previous convictions but added that she would set a high fine due to the severity of the injuries suffered by his victim.

At an earlier hearing, a second man, Stuart Smith, 28, of Ninian Place, Portlethen, admitted a lesser charge of assault in connection with the same incident and was fined £940.

‘Life-changing consequences’

After today’s hearing, Mr Cadger released a statement to the P&J through lawyers Digby Brown.

Mr Cadger runs equipment supply firm Offshore Products International, based at St Katherines, near Inverurie.

Mr Cadger said: “The conduct of that man (Lokai) was completely unnecessary yet it resulted in life-changing consequences for me and my family.

McNasty's on Summer Street, Aberdeen.
McNasty's on Summer Street, Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie/DCT

“We acknowledge today’s outcome but there’s simply nothing further to say about it as no punishment will ever come close to reflecting the pain and ongoing trauma we are faced with.

“I would like to thank those who supported me during my recovery but I simply wish to focus on my future.”

It is understood that Mr Cadger is now seeking legal advice with a view to taking civil court action in relation to the assault.

A McNasty’s spokesperson said: “On the night in question, we were aware of a party being asked to leave the premises due to their unacceptable behaviour.

“The same party were later refused entry back into the premises by the door staff and an incident occurred thereafter on Summer Street.

“As we no longer employ the company that provided the door staff at the time, we cannot provide any further comment.”

 

