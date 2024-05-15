‘This is not sustainable’: Aberdeen foodbank’s cupboards are bare amid cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘This is not sustainable’: Aberdeen foodbank’s cupboards are bare amid cost of living crisis

Instant Neighbour is marking its 40th anniversary this year with a desperate plea for help.

By Graham Fleming
The Tillydrone foodbank has issued an urgent plea.
The Tillydrone foodbank has issued an urgent plea.

An Aberdeen foodbank has issued a desperate appeal for help as stock runs dangerously low.

Instant Neighbour, which is based in Tillydrone, says its current level of stock is unsustainable following a surging wave of demand.

Fuelled by the cost of living crisis, the foodbank’s community connector Jacqui Hall says even working people are now requiring help.

Instant Neighbour marks its 40th anniversary this year, but there is no desire to celebrate amid the ‘dire’ situation it battles.

Staff at Instant Neighbour are struggling to keep the shelves stocked 

Food stock ‘greatly depleted’

The food bank on St Machar Drive has experienced a 20% jump in requests for support since April last year.

Jacqui told The Press and Journal she is worried about stock and is urging people to help.

“Our food stocks at the bank are greatly depleted – unfortunately donations are not lasting as long as they used to,” she said.

“Demand is really high for packages, which is continuing to be the case with no sign of decreasing.

“We used to be able to give out a parcel which would last up to three or four days, but at the moment they are only lasting one or two days.”

Demand has risen significantly for their foodbank services in the last year 

Tillydrone foodbank: ‘This is not sustainable’

Jacqui added that the decrease in the amount of food which can be distributed is having a profound affect on the people that use it.

“When the food parcels decrease, the nutrition that they get also decreases,” she continued.

“They lose that security of having that bit of food that will last them until the end of the month.

“This leads into mental health challenges for them – wondering where the next meal will come from.

“We are trying our best to provide that for them as much as we can but this is not sustainable.

“We have families as well as single people, from all walks of life, who are affected by this.

“It’s really sad to see the types of situations that people are finding themselves in.

“It’s heart-breaking.”

Poverty is a challenge for whole of Aberdeen

As this article is published, the food bank has already issued 319 parcels for the month of May.

Jacqui added: “On average, we give out over 150 food parcels during the course of an entire week.

“We rely on the donations, and us much as we appreciate them, they are just not lasting as much as they used to.

Jacqui Hall has urged those able to help to come forward.

“The cost of everything has risen, even the price of energy bills are making people take the decision of whether to heat or to eat.

“A lot of clients are coming from the Tillydrone and Woodside area, they are some of the most deprived areas in the city in terms of income.

“But it’s definitely a widespread problem in the city. It’s a challenge for the entirety of Aberdeen and we know we are not the only foodbank which is struggling.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Local figures react to news that Aberdeen city-centre footfall dropped after the introduction of bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'The drop is of deep concern - but sadly no surprise': Reaction as Aberdeen…
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Wood knocks back second takeover proposal worth nearly £1.5 billion
The 'Distillery Brae' and the stone pyramid of Prince Albert's cairn. Image: Google Maps (left) and Ceranna Photography (right)
Parking could be banned on road leading to famous Balmoral Cairns
Former McNasty's bouncer Akos Lokai pleaded guilty to an assault that caused his victim permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Aberdeen bouncer shoved Christmas reveller to ground and caused serious brain injury
Junaid Muhammed Naheed appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing. Image: DC Thomson
Fake Aberdeen taxi driver who sexually assaulted female passengers avoids prison sentence
Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
'Depraved' Aberdeen DJ who raped student locked up for seven years
Stanley dog attack
Portlethen doctor fears lurcher who bit her during home visit could strike again
Georgia Toffolo's mum visits BrewDog HQ in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo.
Georgia Toffolo's 'punk mum' takes BrewDog Ellon tour as family enjoy Aberdeenshire weekend
Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group
Pope Francis is presiding over a climate change summit at the Vatican this week. The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron almost booked flights there without an invite. Image: AP (left)/DC Thomson (right)
Mix up nearly sent Aberdeen's Lord Provost on £2,000 trip to Vatican climate change…
2

Conversation