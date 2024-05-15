‘This is not sustainable’: Aberdeen foodbank’s cupboards are bare amid cost of living crisis

An Aberdeen foodbank has issued a desperate appeal for help as stock runs dangerously low.

Instant Neighbour, which is based in Tillydrone, says its current level of stock is unsustainable following a surging wave of demand.

Fuelled by the cost of living crisis, the foodbank’s community connector Jacqui Hall says even working people are now requiring help.

Instant Neighbour marks its 40th anniversary this year, but there is no desire to celebrate amid the ‘dire’ situation it battles.

Food stock ‘greatly depleted’

The food bank on St Machar Drive has experienced a 20% jump in requests for support since April last year.

Jacqui told The Press and Journal she is worried about stock and is urging people to help.

“Our food stocks at the bank are greatly depleted – unfortunately donations are not lasting as long as they used to,” she said.

“Demand is really high for packages, which is continuing to be the case with no sign of decreasing.

“We used to be able to give out a parcel which would last up to three or four days, but at the moment they are only lasting one or two days.”

Tillydrone foodbank: ‘This is not sustainable’

Jacqui added that the decrease in the amount of food which can be distributed is having a profound affect on the people that use it.

“When the food parcels decrease, the nutrition that they get also decreases,” she continued.

“They lose that security of having that bit of food that will last them until the end of the month.

“This leads into mental health challenges for them – wondering where the next meal will come from.

“We are trying our best to provide that for them as much as we can but this is not sustainable.

“We have families as well as single people, from all walks of life, who are affected by this.

“It’s really sad to see the types of situations that people are finding themselves in.

“It’s heart-breaking.”

Poverty is a challenge for whole of Aberdeen

As this article is published, the food bank has already issued 319 parcels for the month of May.

Jacqui added: “On average, we give out over 150 food parcels during the course of an entire week.

“We rely on the donations, and us much as we appreciate them, they are just not lasting as much as they used to.

“The cost of everything has risen, even the price of energy bills are making people take the decision of whether to heat or to eat.

“A lot of clients are coming from the Tillydrone and Woodside area, they are some of the most deprived areas in the city in terms of income.

“But it’s definitely a widespread problem in the city. It’s a challenge for the entirety of Aberdeen and we know we are not the only foodbank which is struggling.”