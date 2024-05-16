Developers vow never to spend in Aberdeen as drive-thru and EV charging hub plans at Dyce are AXED

Developers behind plans for a new drive-thru and EV charging site in Dyce will “permanently exit” Aberdeen after their latest proposal was refused.

CoCity had hoped to build the facility alongside another cafe, four business units and the charging hub on the vacant Alba Gate office site.

They argued the development would inject around £2.5 million into the local economy over the next five years.

And they even claimed the 24-bay EV station would have been the largest of its kind in the north-east – and could help Scotland meet its net zero targets.

The firm has been left “baffled” by the decision to leave the former oil HQ “derelict”.

Council planners recommended it be refused as it failed to meet the Scottish Government’s eco rules.

The national guidelines put strict restrictions on drive-thru facilities and out of town retail developments.

Planners said they would have supported the application if the drive-thru lane was removed from the second proposed cafe.

However, developers claimed the lane was needed in order to lure potential operators – such as Costa or Tim Hortons – to the site.

Developers ‘not surprised’ by decision

The application was considered by members of the planning committee this week but it was rejected after a nearly two-hour debate.

CoCity chief Alex Impey said the committee’s refusal was a “tough pill to swallow”.

But, he admitted his team were “not surprised” by the result.

He explained: “Twice, we have brought vibrant and innovative schemes to the site, which were backed by the local community and its leaders.

“Yet twice, they were scuppered by both the local planning authority and the planning committee.”

Mr Impey added: “We are still completely baffled by the decision that it is better for the community to keep a derelict site, subject to vandalism, arson and antisocial behaviour.”

‘Our last act in Aberdeen’

But CoCity have said the future of the site “does not look positive” after their failed attempts to redevelop the vacant area over the last four years.

The small business will now look to offload it.

“This will also be our last act in Aberdeen,” Mr Impey stated.

“We plan to permanently exit the Aberdeen market in order to focus on other areas of Scotland and the UK, and work with local authorities who are supportive of innovation, growth, and have a clear vision of how to make their cities the best for their residents.”

Public support for Dyce plan

Stoneywood Community Council secretary Bill Harrison spoke at this week’s planning meeting.

He pleaded with councillors to get the application “over the line”, calling it a “good proposal for Dyce, the city and the region”.

Mr Harrison welcomed the 35 jobs it would bring throughout the demolition, construction and operating phases.

Meanwhile resident David Barr also attended and voiced his support for the “very well planned and desirable” development.

He praised the commercial units that he believed would help to attract small businesses and be “beneficial to Stoneywood”.

Why did councillors refuse the Dyce drive-thru plan?

It was clear the decision wasn’t an easy one for the committee to make as members were left pondering over what to do.

Councillor Ciaran McRae said he was in “two minds” about the application but ultimately decided to back the recommendation to refuse it.

Fellow councillor Martin Greig also opposed the development despite hailing the rapid charging facilities as “excellent and very welcome”.

He believed the drive-thru would bring a “worryingly” large volume of traffic to the site and said it was a “fundamental flaw” to the plan.

But there was some hope for developers

However, councillor Emma Farquhar wanted to see the plan come to life as she believed it would bring positive benefits to the area.

She noted there was a lack of cafes in Dyce and branded the site as an “eyesore” and a “magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour”.

She said: “The development would help bring this site back into use.

“At present it’s a disused office, it’s not got much prospect of coming back into use.”

The matter went to a tense vote which resulted in a tie.

However, as committee convener, Mr McRae had the casting vote and opted to refuse the application.

