Original 106 achieves record listening figures

Stats reveal that listeners are tuning into the north-east radio station for longer than ever.

By Michelle Henderson
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background
Original 106 becomes a fan favourite in the north-east, garnering thousands of listeners. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Original 106 is riding the airwaves of success having achieved its highest listening figures to-date.

The station, which broadcasts from Marischal Square in Aberdeen, has become a firm  favourite in the north-east attracting around 97,000 listeners.

Figures released by Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) reveal the DC Thomson-owned station is outperforming both local commercial brands and national networks with a market share of 15.8%.

The stats show that listeners are tuning in longer than ever too, with an industry-leading average listening time of 10.2 hours per day.

The figures mark the station’s highest listening figures to date.

Robin Galloway, group head of presentation,  says this achievement is only possible thanks to “unrivalled team spirit.”

Ryan Ogilvie (pictured) Speaking into a radio microphone.
Original 106 is celebrating its latest milestone as it peaked with 97,000 listeners turning in. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “This is a great day for Original 106 with its best set of listening figures ever. This is testimony to the talented on-air presenters, their amazing work ethic and an unrivalled team spirit.

“Local radio is thriving at DC Thomson.”

Original 106 at the heart of north-east communities

Robin added: “At Original 106, our commitment to our local communities is at the core of everything we do.

“We pride ourselves on delivering content that is not only entertaining but also deeply relevant to the lives of our listeners.

“Our success is a testament to the strong bond we share with our audience, and we remain dedicated to serving our communities and engaging with local listeners every single day.”

Original 106 keeps audiences entertained right through the day.

Aimed at adult audiences, the radio station plays the top hits from the 80s through to today as well as keeping listeners up-to-date with the day’s top stories.

