Several ambulances and police cars descend on Balmedie church

Several police cars and ambulances have descended on the grounds of a church in Balmedie.

Officers are standing guard at the car park of Plymouth Brethren Christian Church on Eigie Road.

The nature of the incident is unknown with a large number of road policing officers are carrying out inquiries.

Members of the local community have also been congregating outside the gates.

One woman said: “I heard someone was hurt in the car park. There are so many police here – it must be serious.”

Strong police presence at Balmedie Church

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church has 50,000 members worldwide.

Its members say they are “deeply family-oriented” and the church community is held together by their Christian beliefs.

The group recently had plans approved by Aberdeenshire Council to construct a new church hall on Balmacassie Brae in Ellon.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.