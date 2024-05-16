Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after being struck by Land Rover in Balmedie church car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after being struck by Land Rover in Balmedie church car park

The toddler was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

By Louise Glen & Alberto Lejarraga
Incident happened last night at Balmedie Church. Image: Brian Smith/ Japserimage.
Incident happened last night at Balmedie Church. Image: Brian Smith/ Japserimage.

A child has died following a collision at Balmedie church in Aberdeenshire last night.

Police confirmed this morning they have launched an investigation after a one-year-old girl was killed in the tragic incident involving a Land Rover.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash at the Plymouth Brethren Church car park on Eigie Road happened shortly after 8pm last night, Wednesday.

Police at the scene of the incident. Image: Brian Smith/Jaspeimage

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“The 40-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.”

Inspector Scott Deans, from Roads Policing, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

Investigation into Balmedie incident ongoing

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3390 of 15 May, 2024.”

Several police cars and ambulances descended on the grounds of Balmedie church last night.

Officers were standing guard at the car park of Plymouth Brethren Christian Church on Eigie Road.

Road policing officers were seen carrying out inquiries in the area after 9pm last night, Wednesday.

Members of the local community were gathering outside the gates.

Police cars at the scene of an incident in Balmedie.
Several police cars and ambulances were at the scene. Image: DC Thomson

One woman said: “I heard someone was hurt in the car park. There are so many police here – it must be serious.”

Strong police presence at Balmedie Church

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church has 50,000 members worldwide.

Its members say they are “deeply family-oriented” and the church community is held together by their Christian beliefs.

The group recently had plans approved by Aberdeenshire Council to construct a new church hall on Balmacassie Brae in Ellon.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation