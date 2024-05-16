Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after being struck by Land Rover in Balmedie church car park

A child has died following a collision at Balmedie church in Aberdeenshire last night.

Police confirmed this morning they have launched an investigation after a one-year-old girl was killed in the tragic incident involving a Land Rover.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash at the Plymouth Brethren Church car park on Eigie Road happened shortly after 8pm last night, Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The child was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“The 40-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.”

Inspector Scott Deans, from Roads Policing, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

Investigation into Balmedie incident ongoing

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3390 of 15 May, 2024.”

Several police cars and ambulances descended on the grounds of Balmedie church last night.

Officers were standing guard at the car park of Plymouth Brethren Christian Church on Eigie Road.

Road policing officers were seen carrying out inquiries in the area after 9pm last night, Wednesday.

Members of the local community were gathering outside the gates.

One woman said: “I heard someone was hurt in the car park. There are so many police here – it must be serious.”

Strong police presence at Balmedie Church

Plymouth Brethren Christian Church has 50,000 members worldwide.

Its members say they are “deeply family-oriented” and the church community is held together by their Christian beliefs.

The group recently had plans approved by Aberdeenshire Council to construct a new church hall on Balmacassie Brae in Ellon.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.