Modern flats to breathe new life into derelict Union Street offices

There are plans to bring the upper floors on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street back into use.

By Denny Andonova
Image shows the building on 130 Union Street, which could be turned into flats.
The floors above the new Tag Heuer store could be converted into modern homes. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A derelict four-storey building on Union Street could be turned into flats amid efforts to rejuvenate the upper floors of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

There are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned offices above the new Tag Heuer store on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street.

Documents say the building is at an “advantageous” location, with a number of bars, cafes and specialist shops nearby.

The building on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street recently became home to the luxury watch store Tag Heuer. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

It’s also near the Art Gallery and Union Square, making it an ideal spot for a new residential development.

The proposals come as city chiefs move forward with plans to spruce up grubby buildings lining Union Street, and bring vacant upper floors back into use.

What’s happened with the building?

Images show the abandoned premises are not looking their best at the minute.

The ceilings and walls are plagued by flaky paint, with old-fashioned furniture still scattered across some of the rooms.

How the upper floors of the building on 130 Union Street look now.
How the upper floors of the building on 130 Union Street look now. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

Originally designed by Archibald Simpson, the granite C-listed building was rebuilt in 1826 following a fire.

It has been used primarily as offices over the years.

The upper floors were made available for sale or rent about a year ago.

How the upper floors of the building on 130 Union Street look now.
The staircases in the building are in a similar condition. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

New homes will make ‘positive change’ in Aberdeen city centre

Designs shared by the developers’ architect – Tinto Architecture – show how the dilapidated floors could be transformed into four modern apartments.

Planning papers say bringing the building back into a “productive use” will make a positive change in the regeneration of the city centre.

How the upper floors of the building on 130 Union Street look now.
The attic floor will also be converted into a new home. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

They add: “By transforming this vacant office building into residential accommodation this contributes to revitalising the city centre by maximising the use of existing assets.

“The city centre masterplan outlines one of its objectives as ‘A living city for everyone’ where the demand for city centre housing is on the rise, and widening the choice of housing will allow more diverse population to enjoy an urban lifestyle.

“Creating a more ‘liveable’ environment is essential to ensure that city centre living is attractive.”

The entrance to the residential units will also be revamped. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

What exactly are the plans?

Each floor of the new development will be turned into contemporary three-bedroom apartments.

The flats will also feature a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and an open-plan dining area with a kitchen.

Artist impression of how the new flats on 130 Union Street could look like.
Artist impression of how the new flats on 130 Union Street could look like. Image: Tinto Architecture.

Meanwhile, the attic will become an extra two-bedroom home.

There will be some changes to the roof to allow more natural light, however, the overall traditional aesthetics of the granite building will be preserved.

Artist impression of how the new flats on 130 Union Street could look like.
The designs aim to provide a “spacious” modern apartment. Image: Tinto Architecture/Supplied.

‘Encouraging confidence in the city’

Director of Tinto Architecture – Richard Tinto – says the plans are yet another positive step towards the rejuvenation of Aberdeen’s city centre.

City leaders are looking at ways to bring more people to the high street, having made significant progress with filling the empty units on eye-level.

The number of vacant shops has dropped from 53 to 25, and Our Union Street is now turning their attention to finding takers for the upper floor too.

But recent figures show there has been a decline in footfall, with 500,000 fewer people visiting the city centre in the past year.

Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

However, Mr Tinto thinks such residential developments could restore faith in the future of the Granite Mile.

He says: “Its great to see a determined confidence in the regeneration of Union Street and the work being done by owner developers.

“This case shows that as the ground floor action being led by Our Union Street starts to gain traction it can encourage, and is encouraging wider confidence in the city and a re-imagination of the famous Granite Mile.”

