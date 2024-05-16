James Watt reveals plans to ‘launch amazing new business’ a week after stepping down as BrewDog boss

James Watt has revealed plans to launch an ‘amazing new business’ during an explosive Q&A – one week after stepping down as CEO of BrewDog.

After 17 years in charge of the company, James Watt announced he was stepping down and handing over the reins to chief operating officer, James Arrow.

Last night, the Ellon drinks Mogul took to Instagram to do his first ever Q&A with his followers.

Asking him anything they like, James discussed everything from his relationship with Georgia Toffolo, to his time at the helm of BrewDog and plans to launch a new venture.

Former BrewDog boss James Watt reveals plans for new business

During an explosive Q&A on his Instagram story, his followers were told to “watch this space” as the former CEO has plans to start a “groundbreaking” business.

When asked how long he had been contemplating stepping aside from being CEO, James Watt said:

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a few years. I adore this business and I am really happy to still be really involved in the future. But over the course of my career, I want to build multiple amazing businesses. Watch this space!”

The business tycoon also revealed his three main priorities for the year which are:

Spend more time with friends, family and loved ones.

Spend more time on health, fitness and personal development.

Launch an amazing new business.

It seems fans were eager to find out more about his new business plans as he was also asked: “What is your next adventure in business. Can’t imagine you sitting still. You should be super proud.”

To which he revealed: “New business coming soon. Watch this space.”

When asked to give a hint to his upcoming plans he shared: “I will still be helping loads with BrewDog which I am really excited about.

“And I will also be launching a brand new business! It will be something pretty ambitious and groundbreaking and I cant wait to share more details with you all soon.”

What else was the BrewDog founder asked?

Amidst all of the business talk, James was also asked questions about his family life, goals and aspirations as well as the north-east – where he calls home.

Keep on reading to find out what else fans quizzed James Watt about.

Where is home, where you live mainly? Scotland or London?

He responded by saying “both”, adding “Georgia Toffolo has moved into both homes so I guess her answer is the same now. We love the contrast between amazing busy city (London) and beautiful, peaceful rural Scotland (Aberdeenshire).

What’s your favourite stores you support locally?

He shared that he loves Bare Ellon, The Coffee Apothecary and The Red Garth.

How old are your children?

He shared: “I have two amazing daughters who are nine and seven – Evie and Mia. I don’t post about them or share pics of them on my socials. But, I love spending as much time with them as possible.

“Last weekend we all went paddle boarding in Gardenstown Harbour.”

Are you going to write an autobiography?

He shared that he is working on “loads of new books” as he “loves writing.”

What are your top five BrewDog beers of all time?

The beer giant revealed his five favourite BrewDog beers of all time which are Jack Hammer, Black Eyed King Imp, Paradox Grain, Black Tokyo Horizon, Lucky Break and Hocus Pocus.

Do you have a least favourite beer that you’ve produced at BrewDog?

He shared: “So many!

“Indie – a beer we should never have made.

“Clean & Press – our entry into the seltzer.

“Category – a category we should never have entered.

“Dog Eat Dog – a hot dog restaurant we opened, what were we thinking?”

Is it a wrench to essentially be handing over the reins of your baby, or does it feel liberating?

He said: “A weird mix of both at the moment. Maybe one to ask me again in a months time when it has all sunk in.”

How much of a say did you have on new product development?

He responded: “With the help of our amazing and incredibly talented team, new product development has been something I have led over the last 17 years.”

Has being in business changed your outlook on politics, Scotland and other issues?

To which he said: “Yes. I guess it has. I believe the UK was stronger as part of the EU, but there is much I don’t like about it, I believe Scotland is stronger as part of the United Kingdom.

“And across the board I believe there is a lack of talent and capable people in politics in the UK.”

Do you still believe that BrewDog has the same goals/target/audience/morals as when it started?

He responded: “Our goals, targets and also to an extent audience have obviously evolved over the course of the last 17 years as the beer drinker and market have massively evolved too.

“As for our morals – we always tried to build the best business we could, take a stand for the things we believe in and do all we could to look after our amazing people.

“We did not always get everything right, but those foundational principles never changed.”

Will James Watt propose to Georgia Toffolo?

A question that is on many peoples minds is whether or not the former CEO of BrewDog will propose to reality TV star Georgia Toffolo as a fan expressed how they are “perfect together.”

He hinted at the possibility of a proposal during his Instagram Q&A last night as he opened up about their relationship.

When asked how he met his girlfriend Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, he shared how they were introduced by a mutual friend.

Adding: “Georgia rocked up to our first date in a dirty swimming costume and denim shorts.”

This quickly led to someone asking if he will propose to Georgia.

Instead of giving fans the answer they wanted, he instead gave his followers the opportunity to decide, asking them if he should or not.

What do you think? Should James Watt pop the question to Georgia Toffolo? Let us know in the comments below.