Wardens and police to target pavement parkers outside Aberdeenshire schools

Parking wardens are being stationed outside schools in Aberdeenshire to hit pavement parkers with £100 fines.

In December Aberdeenshire Council introduced a blanket ban prohibiting parking on pavements, double parking and parking on dropped kerbs.

Five months on, council officials and local police officers are now joining forces to crack down on offenders breaking the rules during the school run.

They say that despite the ban, the council has received countless complaints of motorists continuing to breaking the law.

The ban was introduced to protect the safety of pedestrians, who they say are forced to take unnecessary risks.

Wheelchair users unable to access a drop kerb are at risk of falling over or be forced to travel on the road.

Meanwhile, families with young children can find themselves walking on the road, increasing their risk of getting hurt.

Philip McKay, Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services said: “Many people face daily difficulties with pavement parking which can be dangerous and frustrating.

“Unfettered access along a footway is important for us all, but especially so for those with additional mobility needs, should that be due to physical difficulties or the need to navigate with a pram or wheelchair.

“Pavement parking can have harmful consequences to people who use our footways and our teams along with Police Scotland will be targeting those particular areas around schools where repeated offences are being committed.”

Wardens to monitor the school run for pavement parkers

To date, the council has issued more than 660 warnings to educate motorists on the new legislation.

Officers are now working in partnership with Police Scotland to fine offending drivers and “deter irresponsible parking.”

Sergeant Joanne Cruickshank of Ellon Police Station said: “These new parking prohibitions will help deter irresponsible parking around schools and ensure pavements are fully accessible for everyone.

“We are working closely with Aberdeenshire Council to tackle the issues raised by residents and will provide support to their Enforcement Officers as these new penalties are introduced.”