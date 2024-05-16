Wardens and police to target pavement parkers outside Aberdeenshire schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wardens and police to target pavement parkers outside Aberdeenshire schools

Cops say a crackdown on "irresponsible parking around schools" is required.

By Michelle Henderson
Drivers caught parked on pavements outside schools will be slapped with a £100 fine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drivers caught parked on pavements outside schools will be slapped with a £100 fine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Parking wardens are being stationed outside schools in Aberdeenshire to hit pavement parkers with £100 fines.

In December Aberdeenshire Council introduced a blanket ban prohibiting parking on pavements, double parking and parking on dropped kerbs.

Five months on, council officials and local police officers are now joining forces to crack down on offenders breaking the rules during the school run.

They say that despite the ban, the council has received countless complaints of motorists continuing to breaking the law.

The ban was introduced to protect the safety of pedestrians, who they say are forced to take unnecessary risks.

Wheelchair users unable to access a drop kerb are at risk of falling over or be forced to travel on the road.

Meanwhile, families with young children can find themselves walking on the road, increasing their risk of getting hurt.

Cars waiting on the end of the school day outside Newtonhill School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Philip McKay, Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services said: “Many people face daily difficulties with pavement parking which can be dangerous and frustrating.

“Unfettered access along a footway is important for us all, but especially so for those with additional mobility needs, should that be due to physical difficulties or the need to navigate with a pram or wheelchair.

“Pavement parking can have harmful consequences to people who use our footways and our teams along with Police Scotland will be targeting those particular areas around schools where repeated offences are being committed.”

Wardens to monitor the school run for pavement parkers

To date, the council has issued more than 660 warnings to educate motorists on the new legislation.

Officers are now working in partnership with Police Scotland to fine offending drivers and “deter irresponsible parking.”

Sergeant Joanne Cruickshank of Ellon Police Station said: “These new parking prohibitions will help deter irresponsible parking around schools and ensure pavements are fully accessible for everyone.

“We are working closely with Aberdeenshire Council to tackle the issues raised by residents and will provide support to their Enforcement Officers as these new penalties are introduced.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Club 30 launches in Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Rebecca Mcgregor
Over-30's club night to launch in Aberdeen
Tributes have been left outside the Plymouth Brethren meeting hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 16/05/24
Family of one-year-old who died after Balmedie church collision pay tribute to 'beautiful' girl
The Alba Gate building in Dyce alongside artist images of the proposed development. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Developers vow never to spend in Aberdeen as drive-thru and EV charging hub plans…
2
John Pickford was found guilty to two charges of exposing himself to postal workers at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers
Dean Bromage performing with the Salvation Army
Teacher sentenced for sexual assault at Aberdeen Salvation Army concert
James Watt opens up during explosive Q&A. Image: James Watt/Instagram.
James Watt reveals plans to 'launch amazing new business' a week after stepping down…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Two men are facing jail sentences after police found two banned guns in the Aberdeenshire village of Crimond. Picture of a Colt 1911 Picture shows; Two men are facing jail sentences after police found two banned guns in the Aberdeenshire village of Crimond. Picture of a Colt 1911. n/a. Supplied by Colt / Jasperimage Date; Unknown
Men facing jail after banned handguns found in Aberdeenshire village
Image shows the building on 130 Union Street, which could be turned into flats.
Plans to turn grotty offices into plush pads could boost Aberdeen's Union Street
Scott Finnie. Image: Facebook
Drone pilot jailed after risking 'catastrophic' collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport
Police at the scene of the incident last night. Image: Brian Smith/ Japserimage.
Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after being struck by Land Rover in Balmedie church…

Conversation