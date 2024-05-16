Family of one-year-old who died after Balmedie church collision pay tribute to ‘beautiful girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family of one-year-old who died after Balmedie church collision pay tribute to ‘beautiful girl’

Her parents have been left "devastated" by her death.

By Chris Cromar
Tributes have been left outside the Plymouth Brethren meeting hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 16/05/24
Tributes have been left outside the Plymouth Brethren meeting hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 16/05/24

The “devastated” parents of a one-year-old who died after being hit by a vehicle outside an Aberdeenshire church have paid tribute to their “beautiful” daughter.

The couple, whose names have not been released, revealed the name of their child was Ivy Mae.

She died following the incident on Wednesday evening in the car park of Plymouth Brethren Church in the village’s Eigie Road.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community. The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

The incident involved a Land Rover. The 40-year-old driver was uninjured.

Insp Scott Deans of Police Scotland said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Alba Gate building in Dyce alongside artist images of the proposed development. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Developers vow never to spend in Aberdeen as drive-thru and EV charging hub plans…
2
John Pickford was found guilty to two charges of exposing himself to postal workers at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers
Dean Bromage performing with the Salvation Army
Teacher sentenced for sexual assault at Aberdeen Salvation Army concert
James Watt opens up during explosive Q&A. Image: James Watt/Instagram.
James Watt reveals plans to 'launch amazing new business' a week after stepping down…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Two men are facing jail sentences after police found two banned guns in the Aberdeenshire village of Crimond. Picture of a Colt 1911 Picture shows; Two men are facing jail sentences after police found two banned guns in the Aberdeenshire village of Crimond. Picture of a Colt 1911. n/a. Supplied by Colt / Jasperimage Date; Unknown
Men facing jail after banned handguns found in Aberdeenshire village
Image shows the building on 130 Union Street, which could be turned into flats.
Plans to turn grotty offices into plush pads could boost Aberdeen's Union Street
Scott Finnie. Image: Facebook
Drone pilot jailed after risking 'catastrophic' collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport
Incident happened last night at Balmedie Church. Image: Brian Smith/ Japserimage.
Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after being struck by Land Rover in Balmedie church…
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google
Thug dodges jail despite stamping on head of man who hugged his girlfriend
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background
Original 106 achieves record listening figures

Conversation