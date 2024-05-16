Family of one-year-old who died after Balmedie church collision pay tribute to ‘beautiful girl’

The “devastated” parents of a one-year-old who died after being hit by a vehicle outside an Aberdeenshire church have paid tribute to their “beautiful” daughter.

The couple, whose names have not been released, revealed the name of their child was Ivy Mae.

She died following the incident on Wednesday evening in the car park of Plymouth Brethren Church in the village’s Eigie Road.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community. The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

The incident involved a Land Rover. The 40-year-old driver was uninjured.

Insp Scott Deans of Police Scotland said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.”