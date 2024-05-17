House destroyed in Aberdeen fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

House destroyed in Aberdeen fire

Four appliances were on the scene.

By Louise Glen
Fire at a house on Park Street, Aberdeen.
A house fire in Aberdeen has destroyed a house on Park Street. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

A house in Aberdeen has been devastated by a fire that tore through it at 3am this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the housefire on Park Street overnight.

While fire officers brought the blaze under control – one house has lost its roof.

A  neighbouring property appears to be severely smoke-damaged.

Fire at a house on Park Street, Aberdeen.
A house fire in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Police and the fire service remain at the scene of the fire on Park Street this morning, but the blaze is under control.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.19am this morning to reports of a fire in a dwelling on Park Street, Aberdeen.

“We sent four pumps and a high-reach appliance at 3.19am to the dwelling.

Fire at a house on Park Street, Aberdeen.
Police remain at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

“The stop sign came through at 5.05am. We still have one pump on the scene.”

She said that during the incident crews from Central, North Anderson Drive, Dyce and Altens attended using four breathing apparatuses, one main jet, a high-rise jet and thermal imagining technology.

Fire at a house on Park Street, Aberdeen.
Police have placed a cordon around the building. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

We have asked police to comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northern Lights over Newmachar with shades of pink, green and purple.
Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Driver banned after knocking down shopper outside Aberdeen Tesco
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctors raise patient safety concerns over 'experimental' role at Aberdeen maternity hospital
Ryan and James Beattie
Battling brothers fans caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day
Drivers caught parked on pavements outside schools will be slapped with a £100 fine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wardens and police to target pavement parkers outside Aberdeenshire schools
Club 30 launches in Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Rebecca Mcgregor
Over-30s club night to launch in Aberdeen
Tributes have been left outside the Plymouth Brethren meeting hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 16/05/24
Family of one-year-old who died after Balmedie church collision pay tribute to 'beautiful' girl
The Alba Gate building in Dyce alongside artist images of the proposed development. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Developers vow never to spend in Aberdeen as drive-thru and EV charging hub plans…
2
John Pickford was found guilty to two charges of exposing himself to postal workers at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers
Dean Bromage performing with the Salvation Army
Teacher sentenced for sexual assault at Aberdeen Salvation Army concert