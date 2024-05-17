House destroyed in Aberdeen fire

A house in Aberdeen has been devastated by a fire that tore through it at 3am this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the housefire on Park Street overnight.

While fire officers brought the blaze under control – one house has lost its roof.

A neighbouring property appears to be severely smoke-damaged.

Police and the fire service remain at the scene of the fire on Park Street this morning, but the blaze is under control.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 3.19am this morning to reports of a fire in a dwelling on Park Street, Aberdeen.

“We sent four pumps and a high-reach appliance at 3.19am to the dwelling.

“The stop sign came through at 5.05am. We still have one pump on the scene.”

She said that during the incident crews from Central, North Anderson Drive, Dyce and Altens attended using four breathing apparatuses, one main jet, a high-rise jet and thermal imagining technology.

We have asked police to comment.