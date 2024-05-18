£1 Aberdeen parking deal launched amid rising fears over footfall plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1 Aberdeen parking deal launched amid rising fears over footfall plunge

Council leaders agreed the drastic step in March in a bid to lure drivers back into the struggling city centre.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen parking deal
The £1 parking scheme has been launched for a six-month trial. Image: DC Thomson

Evening parking charges in Aberdeen have been slashed to a quid in a bid to boost city centre footfall.

Drivers will be able to use council-run facilities for £1 after 5pm for the next six months.

The bargain deal – which will cost the local authority £80,000 – was agreed in March.

And it’s being rolled out just days after damning figures revealed there has been a drastic drop in city centre footfall since the introduction of the controversial bus gates.

Business leaders say traffic laws around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street are hammering traders’ takings.

Bus gate sign in Aberdeen city centre.
The bus gates were introduced around the city centre in August last year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

There have been at least 500,000 fewer visitors to the city centre since last August.

But council leaders hope the rollout of the parking deal will turn this around…

Aberdeen £1 parking deal to show ‘city centre is open for business’

The scheme will be in place at least until the end of November.

Councillors will then review the results and decide whether to extend it.

Union Street closed off between Market Street and Bridge Street on April 29 as work on the city centre masterplan began.
Union Street was closed off between Market Street and Bridge Street on April 29 as work on the city centre masterplan began. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The changes come following the closure of central Union Street, claimed to be yet another challenge for high street traders.

But council co-leader Ian Yuill insists the city centre is “very much open for business”.

He said: “There is so much to look forward to in our city centre over the summer.

“Aberdonians, visitors, and businesses can all benefit from this £1 evening parking initiative.”

Councillors Ian Yuill and Alex McLellan.
Councillors Ian Yuill and Alex McLellan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Supplied.

Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan added: “This scheme will, hopefully, provide a boost by increasing footfall as we move into the summer months.”

Do you think the Aberdeen parking deal could boost the city centre? Let us know in our comments section below.

Where can I park for a quid?

The £1 deal applies for council-run car parks in the city centre, Monday to Saturday.

These include the Virginia Street, Summer Street, Chapel Street, West North Street, Gallowgate, Frederick Street and Denburn car parks.

The standard charges in these locations are normally £4.80 for up to three hours, meaning visitors would save about £3 in fees.

Day-time prices will remain the same during the six-month trial period.

Table shows the current charges at some of the main Aberdeen city centre car parks.
This table shows the current charges at some of the main city centre car parks. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Read more:

