£1 Aberdeen parking deal launched amid rising fears over footfall plunge

Evening parking charges in Aberdeen have been slashed to a quid in a bid to boost city centre footfall.

Drivers will be able to use council-run facilities for £1 after 5pm for the next six months.

The bargain deal – which will cost the local authority £80,000 – was agreed in March.

And it’s being rolled out just days after damning figures revealed there has been a drastic drop in city centre footfall since the introduction of the controversial bus gates.

Business leaders say traffic laws around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street are hammering traders’ takings.

There have been at least 500,000 fewer visitors to the city centre since last August.

But council leaders hope the rollout of the parking deal will turn this around…

Aberdeen £1 parking deal to show ‘city centre is open for business’

The scheme will be in place at least until the end of November.

Councillors will then review the results and decide whether to extend it.

The changes come following the closure of central Union Street, claimed to be yet another challenge for high street traders.

But council co-leader Ian Yuill insists the city centre is “very much open for business”.

He said: “There is so much to look forward to in our city centre over the summer.

“Aberdonians, visitors, and businesses can all benefit from this £1 evening parking initiative.”

Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan added: “This scheme will, hopefully, provide a boost by increasing footfall as we move into the summer months.”

Where can I park for a quid?

The £1 deal applies for council-run car parks in the city centre, Monday to Saturday.

These include the Virginia Street, Summer Street, Chapel Street, West North Street, Gallowgate, Frederick Street and Denburn car parks.

The standard charges in these locations are normally £4.80 for up to three hours, meaning visitors would save about £3 in fees.

Day-time prices will remain the same during the six-month trial period.

