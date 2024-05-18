Exclusive: Codonas to launch euro fan zone at the beach

Footie fans are in for a treat at Cadona’s this season, with the Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen gearing up to catch all the action.

Described as the ultimate Euro 2024 celebration The Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen will have a massive 200 sq ft screen, and it is going to be as though you are at the game itself.

The Euros kicks off in Munich on Friday June 14 and end with the final in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

Cadona’s say it will be the best alternative to being at the games themselves.

UEFA Euro 2024 will take place across ten world-class stadiums in Germany from the Olympiastadion Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

But all the action is going to be shown right here in Aberdeen.

Only 200 tickets for the Euro Fan Zone in Aberdeen

There are only 200 tickets for each game.

And as though the excitement couldn’t get any better, there is even a “fully loaded” bar and street food on offer.

Ian Littlewood operations director at Cadona’s said: “Join us for every game throughout the Euros to cheer on your team in style at The Beach Fan Zone!

“Come and soak up the excitement as every match is showcased on our spectacular 200 square foot LED screen, ensuring you never miss a moment of all the action.

“Enjoy our fully loaded bar and delicious street food from ‘Hot Chip’, all while basking in the vibrant atmosphere.”

The Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen will be situated next to Codona’s at Queens Links, and it promises to be an unbeatable experience for all football fans.

“With a state-of-the-art LED screen and seating for 200 people, fans will feel like they’re right in the heart of every game, Mr Littlewood continued.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all football fans to our unique venue this summer.

“Our bar will be fully loaded, street food supplied by Hot Chip and with our massive LED screen we have all bases covered for every game of the Euros”

For more info and to book visit Cadonas.com or call 01224 595910