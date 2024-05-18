Exclusive: Codonas to launch euro fan zone at the beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Codonas to launch euro fan zone at the beach

Get ready to score: The Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen has been unveiled for the Euros!

By Louise Glen
A Scotland player celebrates.
Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier in Georgia. Image: SNS.

Footie fans are in for a treat at Cadona’s this season, with the Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen gearing up to catch all the action.

Described as the ultimate Euro 2024 celebration The Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen will have a massive 200 sq ft screen, and it is going to be as though you are at the game itself.

The Euros kicks off in Munich on Friday June 14 and end with the final in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

Cadona’s say it will be the best alternative to being at the games themselves.

UEFA Euro 2024 will take place across ten world-class stadiums in Germany from the Olympiastadion Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

But all the action is going to be shown right here in Aberdeen.

Only 200 tickets for the Euro Fan Zone in Aberdeen

There are only 200 tickets for each game.

And as though the excitement couldn’t get any better, there is even a “fully loaded” bar and street food on offer.

Aberdeen beach
Aberdeen Beach will be the centre of a fan zone this Euros season. Image: Shutterstock.

Ian Littlewood operations director at Cadona’s said: “Join us for every game throughout the Euros to cheer on your team in style at The Beach Fan Zone!

“Come and soak up the excitement as every match is showcased on our spectacular 200 square foot LED screen, ensuring you never miss a moment of all the action.

“Enjoy our fully loaded bar and delicious street food from ‘Hot Chip’, all while basking in the vibrant atmosphere.”

The Beach Fan Zone Aberdeen will be situated next to Codona’s at Queens Links, and it promises to be an unbeatable experience for all football fans.

“With a state-of-the-art LED screen and seating for 200 people, fans will feel like they’re right in the heart of every game, Mr Littlewood continued.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all football fans to our unique venue this summer.

“Our bar will be fully loaded, street food supplied by Hot Chip and with our massive LED screen we have all bases covered for every game of the Euros”

For more info and to book visit Cadonas.com or call 01224 595910

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A screen grab of a videos tha is circulating that appears to show men with guns in Fraserburgh.
Shock after videos appears to show gun-wielding men in Fraserburgh
Aberdeen parking deal
£1 Aberdeen parking deal launched amid rising fears over footfall plunge
21
A bullet like this was found near the new school.
Shock in Tillydrone after child finds 'live bullet' on walk to school
"Tireless" emergency crews at the car park in Eigie Road where the accident happened on Wednesday night. Specialist hazard paramedics had to be rushed there as ambulances queued at ARI's door.
Exclusive: No ambulances available to send to tragic Balmedie toddler due to five-hour queues…
Fitness influencers in the north east. Image: Lois Simpson, Anggie Bonaccorso, Lucy Lord/ Instagram.
10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire
Breaking news logo
Driver charged after four-vehicle crash in Inverurie
Kennedy Burke admitted assaulting her friend in Malone's Bar. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Woman fined after she 'lost control' and attacked friend during Hogmanay bash
Greig Court vacancies.
The 'hidden gem' Aberdeen high-rise flat you can stay in for £128 per night
Northern Lights over Newmachar with shades of pink, green and purple.
Met Office throws shade on Northern Lights excitement
Fire at a house on Park Street, Aberdeen.
'I'm lucky to be here': Neighbour of house destroyed in Aberdeen describes fire panic