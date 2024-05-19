Teenagers charged after videos appear to show men with firearms at Fraserburgh Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers charged after videos appear to show men with firearms at Fraserburgh Harbour

Two men are due in Peterhead Sherrif Court on Monday.

By Louise Glen
Fraserburgh Harbour
Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Two teenagers have been charged after two videos shared appearing to show men shooting into the air in Fraserburgh Harbour.

The men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and are due to appear in court on Monday.

It comes after police told The Press and Journal on Saturday that no reports had been made relating to the videos.

An investigation was launched, and extra patrols were put in place. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

The two men are due to appear in Peterhead Sherrif Court on Monday.

Police say they have increased patrols in Fraserburgh and the wider public is not at risk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two males, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested and charged after videos circulating online appeared to show a firearm being discharged in the Fraserburgh Harbour area.

“They are due to appear at Peterhead Sherriff Court on Monday, 20 May, 2024.

“Additional patrols are in place as inquiries continue, although there is nothing at this stage to suggest any risk to the wider public.”

