Teenagers charged after videos appear to show men with firearms at Fraserburgh Harbour

Two teenagers have been charged after two videos shared appearing to show men shooting into the air in Fraserburgh Harbour.

The men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and are due to appear in court on Monday.

It comes after police told The Press and Journal on Saturday that no reports had been made relating to the videos.

An investigation was launched, and extra patrols were put in place. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

The two men are due to appear in Peterhead Sherrif Court on Monday.

Police say they have increased patrols in Fraserburgh and the wider public is not at risk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two males, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested and charged after videos circulating online appeared to show a firearm being discharged in the Fraserburgh Harbour area.

“They are due to appear at Peterhead Sherriff Court on Monday, 20 May, 2024.

“Additional patrols are in place as inquiries continue, although there is nothing at this stage to suggest any risk to the wider public.”