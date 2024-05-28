Søstrene Grene’s Aberdeen opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Søstrene Grene’s Aberdeen opening date revealed

The Danish brand is set to launch its first north-east base in the Bon Accord shopping centre.

By Shanay Taylor
The new store will open in Aberdeen's Bon Accord centre. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
The new store will open in Aberdeen's Bon Accord centre. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Søstrene Grene is set to open a store in Aberdeen next month.

The popular Danish lifestyle retailer will launch its first north-east base in the Bon Accord Centre.

Last month, the store’s name was added to the interactive map on the shopping centre’s website.

Shoppers have now been told what date to expect the store to open.

What date is Søstrene Grene opening?

Will Aberdeen’s store feature the popular ‘wool wall’? Image: Sostrene Grene

Today, the retailer announced that it will open its first store in Aberdeen on June 21.

A post on social media read: “Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of their second Scottish store, located at Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.

“The store will offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, toys, and much more at affordable prices.”

Søstrene Grene will open on the ground floor of the shopping mall.

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has itself changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

What to expect from Søstrene Grene

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 285 stores across 15 countries.

Dubbed a “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

The interior of another Søstrene Grene store

Items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products and furniture including chair, tables and storage.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

It has been reported that the Danish firm will be opening in nine new locations in the UK, including the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.

The grand opening is set to take place at 10am on June 21. Further information can be found on their Facebook event here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jason Kuzmicki
Masked knifeman's botched robbery bid at Aberdeen newsagent
Map of Scotland covered by a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms.
More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued
Dr David Fowler
‘The kindest of men’: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Cove doctor after 10-year battle with…
Aden Country Park
School dinner staff to take over running of café at Aden Country Park
Malcolm Road in Peterculter as seen on Google Maps street view
Driver issued fine after two-vehicle crash in Peterculter
Holy Family RC is one of three Catholic primary schools in Aberdeen.
'Save our school': Parents and pupils from Aberdeen Catholic primary fear closure
Kiltwalk participants sent out on the Deeside Way. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stretch of Deeside Way to close just days before hundreds of Kiltwalkers take route
Soumaya El kadiri pictured on Union Street.
Wee Gym location: The north-east's largest soft play centre to open in Aberdeen
Mill of Benholm Enterprise chairman Henning Wagner and the historic A-listed mill
Mill of Benholm volunteers reveal wedding venue and glamping plans as they officially take…
Councillor Gillian Owen launches petition for ATM to be installed in Ellon town centre. Image: Councillor Gillian Owen / Google Maps.
Do you think Ellon town centre needs an ATM? Petition launched for new cash…