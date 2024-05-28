Søstrene Grene’s Aberdeen opening date revealed

Søstrene Grene is set to open a store in Aberdeen next month.

The popular Danish lifestyle retailer will launch its first north-east base in the Bon Accord Centre.

Last month, the store’s name was added to the interactive map on the shopping centre’s website.

Shoppers have now been told what date to expect the store to open.

What date is Søstrene Grene opening?

Today, the retailer announced that it will open its first store in Aberdeen on June 21.

A post on social media read: “Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of their second Scottish store, located at Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.

“The store will offer a wide assortment of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, hobby articles, party supplies, toys, and much more at affordable prices.”

Søstrene Grene will open on the ground floor of the shopping mall.

The unit has been vacant since January 2023 and since then the centre has itself changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

What to expect from Søstrene Grene

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 285 stores across 15 countries.

Dubbed a “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

Items for sale include partyware, stationary, health and beauty products and furniture including chair, tables and storage.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

It has been reported that the Danish firm will be opening in nine new locations in the UK, including the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.

The grand opening is set to take place at 10am on June 21. Further information can be found on their Facebook event here.