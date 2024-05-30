19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop – and encourages other young people to get into business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop – and encourages other young people to get into business

Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson have opened Grade A on Justice Street in Aberdeen.

By Ellie Milne
Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson outside Grade A Barbers
Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson have opened the new Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen. Images: Morgan Turner.

Two young barbers have joined forces to open a new shop in Aberdeen city centre.

Morgan Turner, 19, opened his first barbershop in Inverurie less than a year ago and has already been able to expand the business.

He has teamed up with his friend and fellow barber Marley Nelson, 20, to open a second branch of Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen.

“I taught myself to cut hair when I was around 15 or 16 and Marley was the same,” Morgan said. “We were friendly at the time but working at two separate shops.

“I was doing home cuts for a while and was able to open up the Inverurie shop and then I started cutting Marley’s hair. We were speaking more and decided to come together for the second shop.

“We have the same vision and goals.”

Morgan Turner pictured at the Inverurie barbershop
Morgan Turner pictured at the Inverurie barbershop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Expanding Grade A Barbers

The former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil shared his plans for the new barbershop with The Press and Journal earlier this year.

The pair picked up the keys for their new Justice Street premises, formerly occupied by restaurant African Castle, in March.

They spent weeks carrying out renovations and were able to open the doors on Saturday, May 18.

“We did all the work ourselves,” Morgan said. “Everything was turned around in a month.

“We definitely knew we wanted to be in the city. Marley and I have gone 50/50 on the second shop, and he lives in Aberdeen and I live in Inverurie so it worked out perfectly.”

Grade A Barbers Aberdeen
The new Grade A Barbers on Justice Street. Image: Morgan Turner.

Grade A Barbers on Inverurie High Street is fully booked two weeks in advance and the response to the Aberdeen branch has been “really positive” so far.

“A lot of people have been liking the shop and how it looks. The pool table has got a lot of attention.

“We’re hiring for both shops but at the moment we’ve got Marley and Lennon working in Aberdeen and me in Inverurie.

“This year, we’re focused on the two, and our future goal is to keep expanding and keep going as far as we can take it.”

Supporting young entrepreneurs

Interior of Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen with green walls and pool table
Morgan and Marley have renovated the Aberdeen premises. Image: Morgan Turner.

The barbers also want to encourage other young people to pursue their own businesses endeavors.

We also want to encourage other people to open up businesses themselves

“People can get in touch with us for advice and to chat about how they can start their own business too,” Marley added.

Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen is open 10am-6pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays, while the Inverurie shop is open 11am-7pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am-4pm on weekends.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Homeless people are being relocated from Edinburgh as Taylor Swift fans flood hotel rooms.
Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to 'homelessness challenge' in Aberdeen
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard speaks to Torry residents ahead of this morning's council meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Torry Raac tenants: 'We won't move to homes with drug users and alcoholics next…
Greens has stores across Aberdeenshire including Peterhead.
Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Hazel Nairn and daughter Anneka and divers in the River Don
Hazel Nairn's family 'anxiously' waiting for more news after remains found in River Don
First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
Why are First Glasgow buses being used in Aberdeen?
Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop.
Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of…
Aberdeen's LEZ will be enforced this weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60…
2
LEZ signage
Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone