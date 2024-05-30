19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop – and encourages other young people to get into business

Two young barbers have joined forces to open a new shop in Aberdeen city centre.

Morgan Turner, 19, opened his first barbershop in Inverurie less than a year ago and has already been able to expand the business.

He has teamed up with his friend and fellow barber Marley Nelson, 20, to open a second branch of Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen.

“I taught myself to cut hair when I was around 15 or 16 and Marley was the same,” Morgan said. “We were friendly at the time but working at two separate shops.

“I was doing home cuts for a while and was able to open up the Inverurie shop and then I started cutting Marley’s hair. We were speaking more and decided to come together for the second shop.

“We have the same vision and goals.”

Expanding Grade A Barbers

The former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil shared his plans for the new barbershop with The Press and Journal earlier this year.

The pair picked up the keys for their new Justice Street premises, formerly occupied by restaurant African Castle, in March.

They spent weeks carrying out renovations and were able to open the doors on Saturday, May 18.

“We did all the work ourselves,” Morgan said. “Everything was turned around in a month.

“We definitely knew we wanted to be in the city. Marley and I have gone 50/50 on the second shop, and he lives in Aberdeen and I live in Inverurie so it worked out perfectly.”

Grade A Barbers on Inverurie High Street is fully booked two weeks in advance and the response to the Aberdeen branch has been “really positive” so far.

“A lot of people have been liking the shop and how it looks. The pool table has got a lot of attention.

“We’re hiring for both shops but at the moment we’ve got Marley and Lennon working in Aberdeen and me in Inverurie.

“This year, we’re focused on the two, and our future goal is to keep expanding and keep going as far as we can take it.”

Supporting young entrepreneurs

The barbers also want to encourage other young people to pursue their own businesses endeavors.

We also want to encourage other people to open up businesses themselves

“People can get in touch with us for advice and to chat about how they can start their own business too,” Marley added.

Grade A Barbers in Aberdeen is open 10am-6pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays, while the Inverurie shop is open 11am-7pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am-4pm on weekends.