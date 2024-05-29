Aberdeen mum’s maternal mental health battle: ‘I thought my kids would be taken away if I asked for help’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen mum’s maternal mental health battle: ‘I thought my kids would be taken away if I asked for help’

Hope Cawood says she felt "ashamed" of her feelings - but now wants to help other mothers who have felt the same.

By Graham Fleming
Hope feared that she would "lose her children" after her struggle with mental health.
An Aberdeen mum has opened up about her fears her “children would be taken away” from her as she battled with her maternal mental health.

Hope Cawood, who lives in Blackburn, says she was in “desperate need of help” after struggling to cope following the birth of her two boys.

Originally from Louisiana in the USA, the 34-year-old moved to London 10 years ago while pregnant with her first son Sylas.

But she struggled to cope after suffering life-threatening maternal sepsis and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

Hope received specialist support at ARI for her mental health. Image: Kenny Elrick.

The effects of her PTSD were also felt after the birth of her second son, Brenley, at ARI after she moved to the Granite City in 2020.

The isolation of lockdown of that year coupled with the trauma and anxiety of the pregnancy period made her suffer despite their successful delivery.

‘I thought they’d take my kids away’

Now, Hope has opened up about how a lack of understanding of maternal mental health can give mums a mountain to climb during and after pregnancy.

She hopes to shine a light on the invisible battles that soon-to-be mothers go though.

Hope said: “It was over a year after the birth before I finally realised I was in desperate need of help. I was ashamed of the feelings that I had.

“People kept telling me ‘at least you’re alive and you have a healthy baby, there’s no reason to feel the way you feel’.

“I felt like I should have been fine and was in denial that I was so unwell.

“I was afraid that my children were going to be taken away from me as I was not coping well and I was afraid to reach out for help, so I stayed silent which was quite easy to do as I wasn’t having face-to-face contact with healthcare professionals.

“It’s okay not to be okay, and my advice to any women who are struggling is to speak up.

“Don’t suffer in silence, there is help out there.”

New ‘Hope’ for mum’s mental health counselling

Hope explained how she was helped by a perinatal mental health midwife and received cognitive behavioural therapy as part of her recovery at Foresterhill.

Now a student at Aberdeen University, she is in her first year studying for a certificate in counselling – hoping to help other mums in the same position.

Working to end the stigma of mental health during pregnancy, Hope has also teamed up alongside SIGN, part of Healthcare Improvement Scotland, which works to improve standards of care across the UK.

The two have now worked together to publish new guidelines to NHS nurses which will help combat the issue, as well as an app and online toolkit for mums.

The guideline also included input from patient groups, support groups and women who have been pregnant and given birth.

The new guideline makes three recommendations to carers:

  • Screening should take place for all women in the antenatal and postnatal periods for possible depressive disorders
  • Women displaying symptoms of perinatal mental health disorder should have access to suitable treatment eg cognitive behavioural therapy
  • An urgent mental health assessment should be carried out as a priority for women at risk of suicide.

The Right Decisions: Health & Care app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google app store and the guidelines are also available to be viewed online here.

Conversation