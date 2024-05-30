‘We need to sell Bennachie to tourists’: Glamping pods approved despite fears for views from famed hill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We need to sell Bennachie to tourists’: Glamping pods approved despite fears for views from famed hill

Councillors argued that the plan could help to turn the iconic hill into a "desirable destination" for tourists.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Bennachie and an artist impression of a glamping pod
Six new glamping pods will be built near Bennachie. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Visitors looking for a well-earned rest after a trek up Bennachie could soon be able to kick back and relax in their own glamping pod and hot tub nearby.

Councillors have backed plans for the holiday pods, which will be located on land next to Woodend of Braco.

Developers claimed the Bennachie Centre next door made the proposal the “perfect location” to encourage day-trippers to stay in the area a little longer.

The red outline shows the glamping pod site. Image: John Wink Design

With the hill’s numerous walks and other tourist attractions nearby, it is hoped the pods will help to pull in visitors.

Residents divided over glamping pod plan

But the plans weren’t exactly a hit with everyone.

A total of 38 objections were submitted to the local authority opposing the development.

The Bailies of Bennachie flagged concerns as they believed the history and natural environment of the beloved hill would be “severely compromised” by the pods.

Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council was also against it.

A view of the proposed glamping site and Bennachie in the distance
A view of the proposed glamping site and Bennachie in the distance. Image: Google Street View

However, there was some praise for the plan too – with 27 letters of support received.

And despite the concerns, council planners recommended the proposal be approved.

They believed the pods would bring economic benefits to the area by offering a longer stay for visitors.

Senior planner Neil Mair explained: “The longer someone stays in an area, the more likely they are to visit other attractions or spend money in local cafes and shops.”

Bennachie a ‘desirable destination’

The application was recently considered by the Marr area committee.

Jennifer Ross of agents John Wink Design spoke at the meeting to clear up any concerns.

She explained that the glamping site would hopefully encourage visitors to stay longer than just a brief pit stop.

The Bennachie Centre is located near the proposed glamping pod site. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Ross added: “The main appeal of this type of accommodation is that it is within a rural and fairly secluded location.

“Those visiting the site are seeking a peaceful break in a unique countryside setting.”

She argued there is nothing similar currently being offered in the area, and believed the spot was a “desirable destination”.

Ms Ross added: “This will encourage people to visit rural Aberdeenshire and contribute towards the tourism industry.”

What did councillors think of the plan?

Councillor Jeff Goodhall asked if the applicants were planning to offer camping on land next to the pods.

However he was told this would not be the case, and open space nearby could be used by visitors for relaxing or playing sports.

Meanwhile, councillor Gwyneth Petrie noted the objections but urged the committee to grant the proposal.

This site plan shows the six glamping pods with the communal seating area and fire pit. Image: John Wink Design

She didn’t think the pods would visually hurt the landscape, but instead believed they would help to attract visitors to the area.

The ward councillor added: “We need to absolutely sell Bennachie as a tourist opportunity.

“We don’t do enough of this and I think this would be a widely sought-after location for tourists to come to.”

Her views were backed by the committee and the application was unanimously approved.

What will the new holiday destination look like?

The glamping pods will each have their own private decking area and hot tub to allow guests to make the most of the sunshine and sunsets over Mither Tap.

And a communal seating area with fire pit will also be added for visitors to enjoy a barbecue or simply sit out in the peaceful surroundings.

The pods will be spaced out to ensure visitors can enjoy their privacy and the open space, with the main living spaces facing Bennachie.

The glamping pods will have their own private decking area. Image: John Wink Design

Each pod will have enough room for four guests and will feature an open plan kitchen and living area, as well as a shower room.

The site is also expected to be eco-friendly.

Solar panels will be installed on each pod to allow the site to run ‘off-grid’.

Electric underfloor heating mats will provide heating to each pod.

It is hoped the site will be open to visitors all year round, seven days a week.

Conversation