Uber to learn fate of Aberdeen plans at city council meeting next week

A decision could be taken on Wednesday on Uber's bid to operate in Aberdeen as a taxi service.

By Alastair Gossip
Uber wants its private hire cars on the streets of Aberdeen by the end of the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Uber’s plans to launch in Aberdeen have been backed by hundreds – with councillors due to make a decision next week.

The global brand has set its sights or the Granite City and applied in April for a licence to open as a taxi booking office.

And nearly 500 citizens have backed the idea, inundating the city licensing department with letters of support.

Only 26 objections were received in comparison. And three of those were sent in after the deadline.

When could Uber be operational in Aberdeen?

If approved next Wednesday, it would fall in with a timeline outlined by Uber bosses, who suggested the service could be up and running by the end of the summer.

Uber bosses hope their drivers could be taking to the roads in Aberdeen by the end of summer - if the council approves the firm's plans. Image: Shutterstock
Uber’s D-Day comes only days after The Press and Journal revealed a concerted effort by the Aberdeen taxi trade to sink the plans.

Threats were even made to blacklist drivers who opted to leave Aberdeen’s “big three” firms for the incoming Uber, should the licence be approved.

Unlike in other cities, Aberdeen’s licensing chiefs are understood to be insisting Uber’s drivers would still require a taxi or private hire licence.

It will put the San Franciscan firm on level pegging with the established Aberdeen taxi companies.

But industry insiders fear that once here, the big name will look to force changes – which could include scrapping the street knowledge test.

Huge support for Uber

The 485 official letters of support for Uber’s licence follow Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce research showed 93% of the public backed the idea.

Its pollsters revealed shock at the “unanticipated and phenomenal” response to the survey, canvassing 2,377 people within 48 hours.

Crucially, nearly three in four respondents said Uber’s arrival in Aberdeen would encourage them to go out in the city more often – seen as key to efforts to revitalise the city centre.

But Luke Hulse, a member of the council’s Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group, told The P&J the poll was “obviously Uber tainted and totally biased”.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee will consider Uber’s application on Wednesday.

More follows.

Conversation