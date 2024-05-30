‘It would be a stab in the back’: Aberdeen taxi drivers call for Uber to be refused

Aberdeen taxi bosses have challenged city licensing chiefs to refuse Uber’s advances – as all roads lead to D-Day next Wednesday.

The council’s powerful Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group (TPHCG) has raised concerns over the “dodgy” ride-hailing service, looking to gain a licence in Aberdeen for a second time.

Uber first gained approval to operate in the Granite City in 2018.

But the San Franciscan company surrendered its licence before drivers could take the streets.

Looking to make a comeback, the company has been accused of “looking for a shortcut” to get a licence without any objection.

The TPHCG claims Uber initially applied for a new licence in March – but withdrew it and resubmitted “to invalidate a series of objections” which were submitted.

Councillors will consider 26 objections to the latest Uber application on Wednesday, as well as nearly 500 letters of support.

But Uber argues the Aberdeen taxi trade has got it wrong.

The firm’s reps said: “Our initial application for a booking office licence was not delivered as a result of a technical error with the council’s systems.

“Uber resubmitted its application in response to a direct request made by the council.”

Taxi trade group rounds on Uber plans for Aberdeen

The TPHCG submitted two objections, including at least one hand delivered to city chiefs.

Its membership includes the bosses of both Rainbow City Taxis and Aberdeen Taxis, as well as independent driver reps.

Uber’s reemergence comes as business lobbyists like Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Aberdeen Inspired press for an answer to problem queues at city taxi ranks on Saturday nights.

TPHCG leaders admitted there is a problem in the early hours of Sunday morning as they tried to bat away reports of blacklisting threats for drivers looking to move to Uber.

But they are trying to convince the city licensing committee that the incomer is not the answer.

“As usual, once granted the licence, they will exploit the system to their advantage,” they warn.

Uber’s Aberdeen plans ‘a mockery’ of the rules

One key fear is that Uber will gain a licence and then pressure Aberdeen City Council to scrap the tough street knowledge test drivers must pass.

“Over the course of approximately 15 years, Uber’s operations globally have garnered significant negative media attention, indicating a potential exploitation of local authority regulations, as documented in various cities worldwide.

“In all cities in the UK where Uber operates, their model of operation is to use unlicensed drivers and unlicensed vehicles.

“Uber’s application is a mockery of Aberdeen licensing policy and should be rejected.”

The taxi trade demands that if unlicensed private hire drivers are allowed to drive for Uber, the rules are changed for everyone.

Uber hits back at Aberdeen taxi trade

Bosses at Uber reject that characterisation of their business model.

“We have robust processes in place to ensure that all drivers are appropriately licensed and have all the required documentation in place,” they said.

“Every driver who uses our app in the UK has been licensed by a local authority – and every driver who would operate under our Aberdeen booking office licence would be

required to hold a private hire car driver licence issued by Aberdeen City Council.”

New Uber drivers complete training “over and above” local laws and regulations.

Their spokesman added: “In recent years Uber has transformed almost every aspect of how it operates in the UK, turning the page on many issues which have been extensively reported before.”

Where will Uber be based in Aberdeen?

The TPHCG’s other major concern is that rides set up using the Uber app won’t be processed at the American company’s Aberdeen HQ in Berry Street.

Instead, the “convoluted” e-hailing process sends requests to the Netherlands before being sent back to Aberdeen to drivers’ phones.

The TPHCG claims “however this is dressed up” it could allow Uber to shirk its UK tax dues, while the serviced office suite at HQ in Berry Street could prevent “round-the-clock” operational integrity.

Surge pricing a cause of concern for objectors

Meanwhile drivers have also objected, many on the basis of Uber’s famed surge pricing.

By not having meters in their vehicles, the operator is free to set fares at any price – as long as they are accepted by passengers before the journey begins.

At peak times, for example late on Saturday night when the Aberdeen taxi lines bustle, rates would be hiked “up to four times” the normal fare.

“I would ask that if Uber wants to operate in Aberdeen all cars must have a meter fitted as all current operators do,” one objector said in the name of a “level playing field”.

Another, a Romanian, warned: “Uber will destroy many jobs in Aberdeen – look at Edinburgh.”

They urge the council to issue hundreds of new taxi driver licences as an alternative to welcoming Uber to the city.

Others agreed Uber would “completely saturate the market” in Aberdeen.

Claims media has ‘demonised’ Aberdeen taxi drivers

One taxi driver, of 30 years, blasted The P&J and Evening Express for “unjustly demonising dedicated individuals like me”.

“We face significant abuse and hostility.

Another complained things are slow enough for “genuine taxi drivers” already “fighting for the same business” in Aberdeen as it is.

Uber’s Aberdeen licence would be a ‘huge stab in the back’ for taxi trade

The fleet also share fears that Uber will eventually be allowed to employ drivers who haven’t passed the street knowledge test.

An onlooker claimed Uber approval would be a “huge stab in the back” to drivers who do a “a brilliant job”.

Concerns were also raised that a lack of “punctuality training” would result in Uber drivers speeding, parking badly and jumping red lights.

But Uber bosses say their drivers go through training to “ensure they meet the highest road safety standards, covering topics like safe pickups and drop-offs”.

Others raised worries that the incomer is not a UK firm.

“Having local taxi companies helps keep the money in the local economy, whereas Uber is international much of this will leave the local area.

“I feel that the council should be looking at trying to recruit and maintain local taxi drivers, rather than issuing Uber a licence.”

Councillors will vote on Uber’s Aberdeen plans on Wednesday.

