Hazel Nairn’s family ‘anxiously’ waiting for more news after remains found in River Don

The 71-year-old's family received a call from police on May 7.

By Ellie Milne
Hazel Nairn and daughter Anneka and divers in the River Don
Hazel Nairn pictured with her daughter Anneka Gray. The family are continuing to be supported by volunteers from Beneath the Surface. Images: Anneka Gray/Jasperimage.

The family of Hazel Nairn are “anxiously” waiting for more news after being told remains had been found in the River Don.

The 71-year-old was swept away after the river burst its banks on November 18, 2022.

Mrs Nairn had been trying to return to her Monymusk home with her Westie, Ruaridh, whose body was found a few days later.

A largescale rescue mission was launched by the emergency services but it was scaled back in early 2023.

Her family, friends and the community have gone on to organise their own searches over the past 18 months.

Hazel Nairn and her Westie, Ruaridh
Hazel Nairn and her dog Ruaridh were trying to get home from Monymusk when they were swept away by the River Don. Images: Facebook.

On May 7, police confirmed remains had been found in the water near Kemnay – only a few miles from Monymusk.

A spokesperson said: “The remains of a woman were recovered from the River Don near Kemnay, Inverurie, around 1.20pm on Tuesday, May 7.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Hazel Nairn, 71, who was last seen near to Monymusk on Friday, November 18, 2022, have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

‘Very anxious’ wait for family of Hazel Nairn

Hazel Nairn and police car at River Don
Hazel Nairn’s family were made aware of the discovery in the River Don near Kemnay earlier this month. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.

Mrs Nairn’s family received a call from police that day to let them know what had been found.

They were told a post mortem and DNA test would have to be carried out to confirm if they belonged to the grandmother.

However, three weeks later they still have no answers.

Mr Nairn’s daughter, Anneka Gray, told The Press and Journal the whole family are “waiting anxiously” for more information.

Hazel Nairn with her two children, Greig and Anneka
Hazel Nairn with her two children, Anneka and Greig. Image: Anneka Gray.

She said: “We have had so many lovely messages and we thank everyone for their kindness.

“We’ve also been asked about funeral arrangements and how we must be at peace now my mum has been found, but we are not anywhere near that yet.

“We haven’t got confirmation what was found belongs to her.

“We as a family, all her old colleagues and friends just want my mum to be treated with the respect she deserves and to know the truth about that horrendous day.”

Phil Jones briefs volunteers ahead of river search
Phil Jones of Beneath the Surface briefs volunteers before a search near Kemnay last year. Image: Jasperimage.

Police continued to search the area after the remains were found but the family were “upset” to hear this was called off after just three days.

Last week, volunteer divers from Beneath the Surface made the journey from Lancashire once again to continue the search in the area.

Diver Phil Jones and his team previously led a search on the first anniversary of Mrs Nairn’s disappearance, and have continued to support the family since.

