Why are First Glasgow buses being used in Aberdeen?

By Chris Cromar
First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
First Glasgow buses have been spotted in Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

If you are going about Aberdeen and see a First Bus blazoned with the words “Glasgow”, there is no need to worry, you are still here.

In the Granite City, there has been some confusion on the city’s streets, with the buses being seen instead of the usual ones that say “Aberdeen”.

On the side of one bus spotted, it stated “from every 5 mins” and lists destinations from west to east: Helensburgh, Balloch, Dumbarton, Clydebank, Expressway and city centre.

It also says that you can “travel all day Dumbarton local” for £4.30, despite the town being located more than 150 miles from the Granite City.

First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
Some First Glasgow busses are “on loan” to Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

On the side of the bus spotted on the streets of the north-east, a sign stuck on its window said: “On loan from First Glasgow.”

The reason they are in Aberdeen is because the BOC hydrogen refuelling centre, based in the Kittybrewster area of the city, is getting a “re-lifing exercise” and the hydrogen ones cannot be used at the moment.

Sheddocksley or Shawlands?

Now you can be assured that if you get out the pub after one (or a few) too many, you have not ended up in Glasgow and your eyes (or the shots) are not playing tricks on you.

Your bus to Sheddockley will not end up in Shawlands and your trip to the beach will not take you to Bellahouston Park.

Joking on Twitter, Aberdeen University student Cameron Greer wrote: “Just got on an on time First Glasgow bus… in Aberdeen.”

It is not just buses coming into Aberdeen from other cities, as a First Aberdeen vehicle was spotted in Bristol, with an advert inside proudly stating that the firm is “backing the Dons”.

First Aberdeen bus in Bristol.
Who knew the Dons were so popular in the West Country? Image: Miles Rothoerl.

‘Glasgow fleet operating in Aberdeen’

A spokesman for First Aberdeen said: “With the BOC hydrogen refuelling centre now undergoing a re-lifing exercise which results in some fuel downtime, we have utilised other vehicles from our fleet in Scotland to make sure there is no disruption to customers in Aberdeen.

“This work will be taking place over the next few months so the public may occasionally see some of our Glasgow fleet operating in Aberdeen during that period.”

It is not the first time replacement buses have been drafted in to support the Aberdeen Hydrogen bus fleet.

In early 2022, the vehicles were taken off the road due to a “technical issue”.

