Stand-off over Cafe 52 terrace as Aberdeen chef defies demolition order

Owner Steve Bothwell was asked to remove his outdoor trading area from The Green by May 31, but it's still standing. What happens now?

By Ben Hendry
CR0048487. Reporter - Ben Hendry. Cafe 52 hut due to soon be knocked down on The Green, AB11 6PE. May 29, 2024. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 29/05/24
CR0048487. Reporter - Ben Hendry. Cafe 52 hut due to soon be knocked down on The Green, AB11 6PE. May 29, 2024. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 29/05/24

Battle lines have been drawn around Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace on Aberdeen’s historic Green – and the conflict over its future looks set to escalate.

At the start of May, the council asked businessman Steve Bothwell to remove the long-standing structure from the public space it stands on.

Officials told him the area was needed to allow construction traffic in to build the city’s new £40 million indoor market yards away.

We reported on the wrangle at the start of May. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The owner responded by launching a crowd-funder to cover the costs of a proposed legal battle to keep the glass hut standing.

It was hoped that an amicable agreement could be reached by May 31, the date attached to the formal notice the local authority sent the chef.

But the end of the month is here, and the hut is still there… So what will happen now?

How much money has been raised in fight to save terrace?

Mr Bothwell’s crusade to save the Cafe 52 terrace in court hinged on a crowd-funder.

Labelled “Steve’s Fight for Justice”, it has secured about £9,000 thus far.

That’s less than 10% of the £100,000 target.

Steve Bothwell outside Cafe 52. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

But Mr Bothwell has vowed to stand his ground nevertheless.

He blasted those “privy to the planned destruction of Cafe52’s wonderful outdoor space”.

And the trader said he was currently awaiting the results of several “detailed” Freedom of Information requests to find out when the plans were first discussed.

In the meantime, he is encouraging loyal customers to email the council and city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired to call for a rethink.

Cafe 52 has developed a loyal following over 30 years on The Green. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Steve Bothwell lashes out over Cafe 52 seating dispute

Mr Bothwell said: “It can only be described as the planned annihilation of a small, genuine, local business that has kept The Green thriving for nearly 30 years.

“Café 52 has had seating on The Green since 2000 and every single planning application since then was approved.”

The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green, from the edge of the Aberdeen market construction site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green, as seen from the edge of the Aberdeen market construction site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He continued: “Much care was taken to design the terrace to allow ample space for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs.

“Very generous space was also provided to allow very large commercial and emergency vehicles to pass on the opposite side unimpeded.”

He continues to campaign for project leaders to explore “numerous options” to get construction traffic to the spot.

The vacant plot where the new market will be built. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What will the council do now?

With Mr Bothwell unwilling to voluntarily remove the hut, it’s expected the council will issue an order for him to take it down.

Should he refuse to do so, as is likely, the local authority will take action to dismantle it.

This would involve hiring a contractor, and billing the trader for the work.

A project insider stressed to the P&J that efforts had been made to reach a compromise with Mr Bothwell.

Are days numbered for Cafe 52 outside seating as dispute grows?

It is not thought that any action will be immediate, and the business owner would be given time to organise its removal before enforcement action is launched.

One could look to the nearby Carnegie’s Brae for a possible idea of the timeline involved.

The council revoked planning permission for an outdoor drinking area at Ye Olde Frigate, ordering it to be taken down.

Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre is being forced to remove its outdoor seating area.
Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre was forced to remove its outdoor seating area. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

This happened in mid-December. In March, the owner paid for the seating to be removed after enforcement letters were sent.

Asked about Cafe 52, an Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to liaise directly with businesses affected by plans to develop the new market building.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

