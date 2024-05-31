First £4.2m phase of Union Square M&S extension sealed as TK Maxx relocates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First £4.2m phase of Union Square M&S extension sealed as TK Maxx relocates

The expansion of the Aberdeen store comes as the city centre flagship closes next year.

By Ben Hendry
M&S extension plans at Union Square are moving forward.
M&S extension plans at Union Square are moving forward. Image: DC Thomson

Building papers reveal that Marks and Spencer is poised to spend more than £4 million on the first stage of its Union Square expansion.

The high street giant is working on major plans to extend its premises at the mall as it closes the long-standing city centre flagship yards away at St Nicholas Square.

Now, Aberdeen City Council officials have endorsed the costly initial phase of the project.

A building warrant estimates the price of extending into the current TK Maxx shop at £4.2m.

Artist rendering of how the expanded M&S will look under the extension plans at Union Square.
Here is how the expanded M&S will look under the extension plans at Union Square. Image: Marks and Spencer#

Other plans will be lodged in the months ahead, as the project and its associated costs ramp up… The overall price of the expansion is expected to be £15m.

It’s understood that work could begin in the late summer or early autumn.

And what is happening with TK Maxx?

To make room for the expanded M&S, which will be on a par with offerings in English cities like Liverpool and Birmingham, TK Maxx is on the move.

And, since we revealed its relocation plan earlier this year, things have been progressing.

Exterior of TK Maxx store at Union Square.
The TK Maxx store has been a mainstay since Union Square was built. Image: DC Thomson

Fans won’t have to look far to find it, with the new spot just across the car park.

It will take over the Home Sense store (which is also owned by TK Maxx), and now-closed Dreams shop next door, with papers confirming that early work on the unit commenced in mid-May.

The Home Sense and now-closed Dreams shop at Union Square.
This shows the space the new TK Maxx will occupy amid the M&S Union Square extension. Image: DC Thomson
Closure signs outside the Dreams shop.
Signs outside Dreams confirm its closure. Image: DC Thomson

These spaces will be combined to form a large new outlet for the bargain clothes chain.

And new papers sent to the council show how this new TK Maxx will look under the revamp.

Artist rendering of how the new TK Maxx could look.
Here is how the new TK Maxx would look. Image: Comprehensive Design Architects

What next for Aberdeen city centre M&S?

Just weeks ago, we revealed that council leaders would share their vision for the city centre in a bid to attract interest in the M&S flagship building.

But estate agents warned that any future use could be 12-18 months away from being confirmed.

M&S flagship store in Aberdeen city centre.
Could there be a retail future for the Aberdeen M&S flagship? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What would you like to see happen with the flagship M&S building? Let us know in our comments section below

This weekend, M&S will have a stall at the Taste of Grampian food festival at P&J Live – where people can attend to learn more about the new shop.

You can see the Marks and Spencer Union Square building plans here.

Could gym and student flat plans elsewhere hint at future for closed Aberdeen M&S building?

Conversation