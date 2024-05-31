First £4.2m phase of Union Square M&S extension sealed as TK Maxx relocates

Building papers reveal that Marks and Spencer is poised to spend more than £4 million on the first stage of its Union Square expansion.

The high street giant is working on major plans to extend its premises at the mall as it closes the long-standing city centre flagship yards away at St Nicholas Square.

Now, Aberdeen City Council officials have endorsed the costly initial phase of the project.

A building warrant estimates the price of extending into the current TK Maxx shop at £4.2m.

Other plans will be lodged in the months ahead, as the project and its associated costs ramp up… The overall price of the expansion is expected to be £15m.

It’s understood that work could begin in the late summer or early autumn.

And what is happening with TK Maxx?

To make room for the expanded M&S, which will be on a par with offerings in English cities like Liverpool and Birmingham, TK Maxx is on the move.

And, since we revealed its relocation plan earlier this year, things have been progressing.

Fans won’t have to look far to find it, with the new spot just across the car park.

It will take over the Home Sense store (which is also owned by TK Maxx), and now-closed Dreams shop next door, with papers confirming that early work on the unit commenced in mid-May.

These spaces will be combined to form a large new outlet for the bargain clothes chain.

And new papers sent to the council show how this new TK Maxx will look under the revamp.

What next for Aberdeen city centre M&S?

Just weeks ago, we revealed that council leaders would share their vision for the city centre in a bid to attract interest in the M&S flagship building.

But estate agents warned that any future use could be 12-18 months away from being confirmed.

This weekend, M&S will have a stall at the Taste of Grampian food festival at P&J Live – where people can attend to learn more about the new shop.

You can see the Marks and Spencer Union Square building plans here.

