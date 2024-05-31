Aberdeen artist Joshua Ekekwe’s new Music Hall exhibition faces most important review yet – his gran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen artist Joshua Ekekwe’s new Music Hall exhibition faces most important review yet – his gran

Artist Joshua Ekekwe has a new free exhibition in the Music Hall, showcasing the diaspora from around the world who call Aberdeen home.

Artist Joshua Ekekwe showing his latest exhibition to his Nigerian grandmother. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

Some things transcend cultural boundaries and difference. One is art, another is the love of a granny for her grandson.

When writer Lindsay Bruce stopped by Aberdeen Music Hall’s latest exhibition – The Diaspora Everyday – she got more than she bargained for.

Instead of a private tour of eight striking portraits and an interview with Silver City artist Joshua Ekekwe, she was given a front-row seat to the RGU graduate introducing his 79-year-old Nigerian grandmother to his art, for the very first time.

Everyday moments celebrated

Former architecture student Joshua Ekekwe is infectious.

His beaming smile combined with an extraordinary talent for recreating still-life imagery saw him become Rise Up! Festival’s first exhibition artist.

Funded by Aberdeen City Council’s creative pilot scheme Joshua, who works as a graphic designer, successfully pitched to create a series of artworks depicting the everyday lives of people of various diasporas but living in Aberdeen.

Scots Nigerian artist Joshua Ekekwe, 26.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tea ceremonies, hair being braided and shopping for food are some of the activities recreated in his portraits, all pointing to the day-to-day, even mundane, activities that help communities unite and feel at home, away from home.

Printed postcards of the paintings are also available so visitors of the exhibit can write their own letters home.

But for Joshua, no such postcard is needed.

Winning the approval of his family

Supported by his parents, his twin sister Hannah and younger sister Juanita, he had the opportunity to let his granny – Justina Ekekwe, his father’s mother, see his work in person.

“I think I’ve shown her one of my drawings, a while ago,” Joshua says. “But she’s never seen my work properly, and not like this, in an exhibition.”

Joshua with his father, and his grandmother, looking at his Music Hall exhibition. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Initially, the showcase of his work was only to comprise four pieces of art, but on seeing the space he thought “I’d better do some more.”

With no shortage of ideas, it was really a matter of finding time.

Happy times captured

Each of his digital paintings, created using an iPad and Apple pencil, took him 28-35 hours.

Some, like Ijó, depict friends dancing in traditional African attire but involved the self-taught artist working from multiple photos to accurately depict the motion of friends dancing together.

The wonder of dance: one of Joshua’s digital paintings. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In the description of this composition he wrote: “Ijó, Egwu or Rawa, whatever you call it; dance plays an important roll in the lives of Nigerians and fellow Africans across the diaspora.”

It’s his mum’s favourite.

Different, but the same

“I love how he just captures them in motion,” Toyin Ekekwe says, as she begins dancing herself.

With his mum’s favourite composition, artist Joshua Ekekwe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We laugh about how rhythmless I feel when my African friends dance to celebrate the birth of their babies, but how we Scots can’t resist a ceilidh wherever we are in the world too.

It’s why there’s a lovely synchronicity in Joshua featuring Polish and Caribbean stories in his collection too.

We’re all the same, but different, it seems.

Reclaiming his African identity

I was personally captivated by Ntutu isi Mara Mma, which translates as “beautiful hair”.

The image of his friend having his hair styled would have been spectacular enough. It could be a photo.

But the story behind it moved me.

Beautiful Hair, by Joshua Ekekwe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“My friend went to Albyn School and the whole time he was there he had no say in how to style his hair. All of our natural styles or preferences were deemed unacceptable or not part of the uniform,” Joshua explained.

“So he began a journey to sort of reclaim or rediscover who he is and what his hair should be like.

“It’s the epitome of being part of the diaspora, connecting with other people, doing this together.”

Proud of her grandson

But it was Needs More Za’atar” that seemed to wow Joshua’s grandmother.

With his hand on his chin watching for her approval, any worry was shortlived. She beamed from ear to ear, and chattered to her grandson about the meaning behind it.

555 George Street by Joshua Ekekwe.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s lovely to know that she’s happy in seeing what I’ve done. Often our culture centres around science, or law, usually highly academic pursuits. To know she approves is special.”

Proud grandmother Justina Ekekwe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And she definitely does. With the help of Magnus, Joshua’s dad, she tells me she is “very proud indeed.”

Powerful and connective art

She should be. Her grandson’s work at the Music Hall is powerful in the stories it communicates, masterful in his skill but also beautiful in how it created moments of spontaneous laughter, and movement.

As I leave I’m reminded of how much joy I derived from hearing Scottish accents, or eating haggis on Burns nights, while living in England for two decades.

And how empowering it is to now feel at home.

Conversation