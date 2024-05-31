Bridge of Don Taylor Swift superfan’s wildest dreams come true with tickets to first-ever gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don Taylor Swift superfan’s wildest dreams come true with tickets to first-ever gig

It was an emotional 9th birthday for Harris and the moment he found out was captured on video.

By Ross Hempseed

Despite only being nine years old Harris Hance from Bridge of Don is a lifelong Taylor Swift superfan.

So it is no surprise how excited he was when his mum, Suzanne, handed him tickets to her concert in Edinburgh for his birthday.

The youngster has been listening to Taylor Swift for “years and years”, according to his mum, listening via his Alexa.

This can be endearing and a nuisance to the Bridge of Don family, especially for his six-year-old brother Hadley, who might have given some side-eye but will eventually sing along.

Taylor Swift will play three shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh as part of her Eras tour.
Taylor Swift will play three shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh as part of her Eras tour. Image: AP Photo/George Walker IV.

Suzanne Hance, 38, was a fan of Taylor Swift, but her son’s enthusiasm for her has made her an even bigger fan, so she just had to spring for tickets to see her.

She said: “When it was announced that she was coming to Scotland, I thought Oh no, he’s going to ask me for tickets and they’re going to be like gold dust.

“He found out at school that she was coming and asked if we could get tickets, I told him we would try, but they might be very hard and expensive to get.”

The Bridge of Don duo will be travelling there and back in one day

She was one of the first people to get a code for tickets and while she failed on Friday, she was able to get two tickets for Saturday but kept it a secret from Harris.

The process was “very stressful” as her two boys kept coming into the room as she sat on the computer waiting in line.

She unintentionally got the VIP box, which had lanyards, a tote bag, and posters and pins inside.

Suzanne decided to surprise Harris with the tickets on his birthday in April and captured the sweet moment on video, which she posted to TikTok.

Harris and Suzanne Hance are now concert buddies for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert. Image: Suzanne Hance.

She said she was “emotional” seeing how grateful her son was and “knew she had brought him up right”.

The video ended on a funny note as his younger brother Hadley, questioned why she hadn’t got tickets for the concert in Scotland not realising Edinburgh is in Scotland.

She said: “When he was reading about the tickets, I don’t think it actually clicked in what was happening at first.

“You can hear him saying ‘Wow’ and it was really amazing to see him so happy.”

In just over a week, the mother/son duo are planning to travel down to the concert held at Murrayfield Stadium, with tens of thousands of other Swifties.

To look their best, Suzanne ordered Harris his costume, choosing the singer’s Midnights-era as the inspiration.

‘Amazing to see him so happy’ about seeing Taylor Swift

He will be decked out in royal blue denim and lilac, his favourite colour, complete with star-shaped glasses.

However, the duo ran into a bit of trouble after Harris injured himself during a football match earlier this week, but Suzanne says nothing will stop them from going to the concert.

They plan to drive down on the day and back up after the show, and no doubt the radio to be playing non-stop Taylor Swift for the entire journey, she says.

Harris’ mum managed to secure VIP tickets which came with a lot of goodies. Image: Suzanne Hance.

According to Suzanne, Harris loves old-school Taylor Swift and regularly listens to hits like Love Story, Bad Blood and 22.

When asked where his love for Taylor Swift comes from, she said: “I’ve always loved Taylor Swift, but I wouldn’t say I listen to her constantly, he discovered her on his own.

“He is quite a musical person and often has his Alexa playing all kinds of music in his bedroom.

“When a new song comes out, he just gets it so quickly, and he hears people speaking about her, and he is just drawn to her.”

Suzanne says Harris is “so excited” as this will be his first-ever concert and is counting down the days till June 8 when he gets to see his main music idol in person.

Read our story: Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to ‘homelessness challenge’ in Aberdeen

