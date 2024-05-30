Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Amy Finnie and baby Aiden died in March and Simon Allsop is raising money for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

By Chris Cromar
Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop.
The couple took part in various Kiltwalks together. Image: Simon Allsop.

An Ellon man whose fiancée and newborn son died in a childbirth tragedy has raised nearly £5,000 for charity Sands ahead of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Simon Allsop, along with family and friends, will take part in the 17.8-mile walk between Aberdeen’s Duthie Park and Banchory on Sunday.

They are doing it in memory of 29-year-old Amy Finnie, who died in March after complications during childbirth to baby Aiden, who passed away minutes after being  born.

Baby Aiden scan.
Baby Aiden passed away minutes after being born. Image: Simon Allsop.

So far, £4,880 has been raised from 94 donations on JustGiving – amongst the top 10% raised this year – with the funds being raised for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

‘Amy and Aiden will never be forgotten’

Posting on the site, Simon said he is doing the Kiltwalk “in remembrance of my gorgeous fiancée Amy and my beautiful baby boy Aiden, who both sadly passed away due to birth complications”.

He added: “Myself and Amy always did the Kiltwalk together, but we were not going to compete this year, as she would’ve just given birth and we were going to get married in July.

“I am now going to compete this year in honour of their memories. I would like to raise funds for Sands, as they help and support grieving parents who lose a child at birth.

“Amy and Aiden are missed so very much and will never be forgotten.”

Regarding the donations, Simon said: “I am so grateful for all the donations that are still coming in.

“Thank you so very much to you all, this means a lot for Amy and Aiden.”

Amy Finnie.
Amy and Simon were engaged. Image: Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics.

In March, Simon told The P&J of the “nightmare” that he was living after the death of his fiancée and son, saying: “Life can be cruel, but how can it be this cruel to someone as amazing and loving as Amy?”

Amy ‘amazing friend and colleague’

Amy, who worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie set up a JustGiving page after her death.

Describing her as an “amazing friend and colleague”, it raised £3,498 in total.

Earlier this week we announced that a diversion will be in place for this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk due to tree felling on the original route.

Conversation