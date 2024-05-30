Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of Aberdeen Kiltwalk

An Ellon man whose fiancée and newborn son died in a childbirth tragedy has raised nearly £5,000 for charity Sands ahead of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Simon Allsop, along with family and friends, will take part in the 17.8-mile walk between Aberdeen’s Duthie Park and Banchory on Sunday.

They are doing it in memory of 29-year-old Amy Finnie, who died in March after complications during childbirth to baby Aiden, who passed away minutes after being born.

So far, £4,880 has been raised from 94 donations on JustGiving – amongst the top 10% raised this year – with the funds being raised for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

‘Amy and Aiden will never be forgotten’

Posting on the site, Simon said he is doing the Kiltwalk “in remembrance of my gorgeous fiancée Amy and my beautiful baby boy Aiden, who both sadly passed away due to birth complications”.

He added: “Myself and Amy always did the Kiltwalk together, but we were not going to compete this year, as she would’ve just given birth and we were going to get married in July.

“I am now going to compete this year in honour of their memories. I would like to raise funds for Sands, as they help and support grieving parents who lose a child at birth.

“Amy and Aiden are missed so very much and will never be forgotten.”

Regarding the donations, Simon said: “I am so grateful for all the donations that are still coming in.

“Thank you so very much to you all, this means a lot for Amy and Aiden.”

In March, Simon told The P&J of the “nightmare” that he was living after the death of his fiancée and son, saying: “Life can be cruel, but how can it be this cruel to someone as amazing and loving as Amy?”

Amy ‘amazing friend and colleague’

Amy, who worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie set up a JustGiving page after her death.

Describing her as an “amazing friend and colleague”, it raised £3,498 in total.

