Torry Raac tenants: ‘We won’t move to homes with drug users and alcoholics next door’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry Raac tenants: ‘We won’t move to homes with drug users and alcoholics next door’

Angry residents grilled councillors over the local authority's handling of the rehoming process, as they voiced fears about living next to people blasting loud music during "three-day benders".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard speaks to Torry residents ahead of this morning's council meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard speaks to Torry residents ahead of this morning's council meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Frazzled Torry tenants have told the council they refuse to move from their Raac-affected properties to flats elsewhere with neighbours playing loud music “on a three-day bender”.

They say the local authority’s “insufficient” housing stock has left tenants with slim pickings when it comes to securing a safe haven away from the risky concrete.

Residents now fear options are so limited they might face moving from three-bedroom homes to flats with “drug users on one floor and alcoholics in another”.

People in the Balnagask area are being forced to relocate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This comes as council officers revealed that, despite early hopes that all 300 affected households could be shifted by the end of summer, only 30 have been rehomed.

They have now pledged to arrange alternative accommodation for the many families left in limbo by the end of the year.

Paula and Lynne take council to task over handling of crisis

An update on the current Raac situation was given to councillors earlier today, with locals attending to lay bare their misery at the predicament.

Before the meeting began, they staged a noisy protest on Broad Street.

Raac protesters outside Marischal College. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Torry residents Paula Fraser and Lynn Winstanley spoke at the meeting to share their concerns, and those of their neighbours.

They said they were “saddened and tired” of hearing that tenants were being offered properties that don’t meet their needs.

Granny reveals concerns

Paula revealed: “People don’t want to move from a three-bedroom house to a one-bedroom flat when we’ve got gardens, dogs, this and that.

“I’m a grandparent, I’ve got my grandson who lives with me. You move me into a one-bedroom flat, where is he going to sleep?

“All the housing team is seeing is one person living in a three-bedroom house and nothing else has been taken into consideration.

“People might have night carers or family staying overnight, so where do they stay?”

‘Why should residents lower their expectations?’

Three months into the crisis, council co-leader Christian Allard asked residents what the authority could be doing better.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Christian Allard spoke to furious residents ahead of the meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “We know we have a lot of accommodation in Torry but people don’t want to take them because they are not suitable.

“The expectation is very high – but there are many houses all across Aberdeen empty for people to go into.”

Some of the buildings on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An angry Lynn fired back, and asked why Torry residents should have to settle for second best.

“We do understand the housing stock is fairly short but at the end of the day, for these residents, it’s not their fault they’re in this situation,” she replied.

“They’ve spent years making a home, putting in kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, and they are being asked to leave all that behind, go somewhere they don’t know.

“Why should they lower their expectations?”

Raac protesters made their voices heard outside Marischal College this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Torry Raac residents tell council of noisy neighbour fears

Paula raised the point that some tenants feared moving to a flat that may have troublesome neighbours.

She explained: “People don’t want to move from a house into a flat where they’ve got noise upstairs, downstairs, drug users on one floor and alcoholics in another.

“I know there’s plenty one and two-bedroom flats but families don’t want that.

“They are not looking for a two-bedroom middle floor flat with someone that plays music all the time upstairs.”

Just 30 households rehomed as deadline extends by months

The bubbly concrete, described as being similar in appearance to a bar of Aero chocolate, has been found in 366 council homes and 130 private properties.

Since the crisis began three months ago, Aberdeen City Council has issued 293 offers of alternative accommodation, and 26 through registered social landlords.

A close-up shot of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, better known as Raac

However, just 70 leases have been signed and only 30 households have been rehomed.

The council is aware that a large number of offers have been refused due to them being in different areas or unsuitable sizes.

Properties in Balnagask affected by raac. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Community empowerment boss Jacqui McKenzie explained: “There are challenges around people being unwilling to move.

“They want to have something comparable with what they’ve got now and that is challenging for us in terms of our availability.”

Plea for better mental health support

Paula and Lynn also asked the council to provide more support to residents, some of whom have taken time off work due to stress and anxiety over the crisis.

They warned that without any immediate support, there could be a “serious mental health crisis in the community”.

Protesters made it clear they weren’t happy with the ongoing situation in Torry as Raac residents addressed the council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ms McKenzie told the chamber that mental health and wellbeing information is readily available on the local authority’s website.

What is council doing to help Torry Raac residents?

But, steps are being taken to organise a drop-in session to be hosted by the Health and Social Care Partnership.

The officer explained: “This would be a safe place that people can share their feelings, put forward questions and maybe just explore and understand what additional support is available that they might not be aware of.”

One of the signs held up by protesters outside Marischal College. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the council is engaging with Red Cross.

The charity has offered to provide emotional support both in-person and online, and can be accessed through its crisis line.

Talks are also ongoing to potentially offer an extra pair of hands for those who need some help with moving.

Torry Raac tenant: ‘My garden keeps me going… When I saw new flat being offered I burst into tears’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Homeless people are being relocated from Edinburgh as Taylor Swift fans flood hotel rooms.
Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to 'homelessness challenge' in Aberdeen
Greens has stores across Aberdeenshire including Peterhead.
Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson outside Grade A Barbers
19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop - and encourages other…
Hazel Nairn and daughter Anneka and divers in the River Don
Hazel Nairn's family 'anxiously' waiting for more news after remains found in River Don
First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
Why are First Glasgow buses being used in Aberdeen?
Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop.
Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of…
Aberdeen's LEZ will be enforced this weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60…
2
LEZ signage
Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone

Conversation