Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone

Enforcement starts on Saturday but will the move to reduce air pollution backfire?

By Keith Findlay
LEZ signage
Aberdeen city centre is about to become a no-go-zone for some vehicles. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

A partner in the Aberdeen office of accountancy firm MHA has expressed concerns over the economic impact of Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Enforcement of the LEZ, banishing non-compliant vehicles from the city centre, starts on Saturday.

There are some exemptions, including Blue Badge holders and emergency services.

But anyone else caught driving in the zone will be fined £60 fine, or £30 if paid within 14 days.

Good intentions

LEZs are being established in Scotland’s main cities in an attempt to cut CO2 emissions.

Mark Brown, of MHA, agreed improving air quality was crucial to the environment and public health.

But he said business owners in Aberdeen had “valid concerns”.

He added: “It’s undoubtedly a scheme that divides opinion.

“While few would argue with the need to improve air quality in our city centres, great consideration must be given to the potential economic impact the changes may bring.

Aberdeen LEZ map.
Aberdeen LEZ map. Image: Let’s Clear the Air

“That could be for firms who service the city centre with heavy goods vehicles, taxis or vans, or for a feared drop in customer footfall for those whose cars do not meet the eligibility criteria.

“Some businesses simply can’t afford in the current economic climate to replace non-compliant vehicles. Some have paid out hundreds of thousands of pounds for new trucks, but many cannot do this. Smaller non-compliant vans used for city centre work will have to follow a diverted route, adding extra miles – isn’t this counter-productive?”

Mark Brown, of MHA in Aberdeen.
Mark Brown, of MHA in Aberdeen. Image: Engage PR

Mr Brown also highlighted growing fears about wider, negative economic ramifications.

He explained: “There is a valid concern over the impact on city centre footfall and a belief the scheme unfairly impacts low-income and disabled people, students and those who drive for their job.

“There could be displacement of non-compliant vehicles into outlying areas.

“As well as increasing higher polluting vehicles in these areas, it could also encourage more shoppers to travel to out-of-town retail parks.”

Government help is there, but there are limitations to this in terms of business size and the type of vehicles.”

He added: “There is a disproportionate impact on businesses that cannot afford less-polluting vehicles or alternative forms of transport.

Government help is there, but there are limitations to this in terms of business size and the type of vehicles.”

Share your views on the Aberdeen LEZ in our comments section at the foot of this article

The Energy Savings Trust’s LEZ Retrofit Fund grants cover up to 70% of the cost of a vehicle retrofit for micro businesses or sole traders within a 20-kilometre (12.5-mile) radius of the LEZ, with limits applying.

These limits are:

  • Up to £5,000 per light commercial vehicle or wheelchair accessible taxi installing retrofit exhaust after-treatment systems.
  • Up to £10,000 per wheelchair accessible taxi installing re-powering technology.
  • Up to £16,000 per heavy goods vehicle or refuse collection vehicle.

The businesses must:

  • Employ fewer than nine full-time equivalent employees.
  • Have had a turnover of £632,000 or less, or a balance sheet of up to £316,000 in the preceding and current financial year.
  • Not be VAT-registered
LEZ signage. Holburn Street, Aberdeen
An estimated 14% of vehicles in the north-east will be banned from Aberdeen’s LEZ. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An LEZ is only accessible to vehicles that meet minimum emission standards.

Typically, the zone will have an impact on diesel vehicles registered before September 2015 and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Mr Brown said: “Looking at the potential benefits, restricting access for the most polluting vehicles to improve air quality helps protect public health within cities, making them more attractive places in which to live, work and to visit.

There is an argument that local authorities should be incentivising city centre use in the current economic climate, not adding more hurdles.”

“It leads to increased use of public transport and active travel where people walk or cycle, while also encouraging people to use more environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Improving the air quality in Aberdeen is a valid key aim, however, the economic concerns of businesses based in or servicing the city centre are understandable.

“There is an argument that local authorities should be incentivising city centre use in the current economic climate, not adding more hurdles. Continued improvement of public transport and making city centre rates more affordable would contribute to this.”

Read more: All you need to know about Aberdeen’s LEZ

Conversation