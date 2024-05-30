Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to ‘homelessness challenge’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to ‘homelessness challenge’ in Aberdeen

People declaring themselves as homeless in the capital are being sent to Aberdeen as hotel demand soars during the American megastar's shows at Murrayfield.

By Ben Hendry
Homeless people are being relocated from Edinburgh as Taylor Swift fans flood hotel rooms.
Homeless people are being relocated from Edinburgh as Taylor Swift fans flood hotel rooms. Image: PA/Michael McCosh (DC Thomson)

Homeless people being shifted to Aberdeen from Edinburgh to make way for Tayor Swift fans could “worsen a crisis” in the Granite City.

Edinburgh City Council is sending homeless people to other cities, including Glasgow and Newcastle, ahead of the American pop star’s huge shows at Murrayfield from June 7-9.

Homelessness charity Shelter revealed that some are being shuttled elsewhere via taxi as available accommodation dries up.

Edinburgh is said to be battling a housing crisis. Image: Shutterstock
Taylor Swift fans descending on Edinburgh will leave no spare accommodation for people needing emergency homeless accommodation. Image: Sarah Yensel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

‘Blatant injustice’ of forced moves blasted by charity

The organisation bemoaned the “blatant injustice”, as hundreds of thousands of visitors book up hotel rooms and send prices soaring – even at budget options.

These hotels would often be used to house those declared as homeless in an emergency.

Now, there are fears that the extra people being moved to Aberdeen instead could have a knock-on effect on the city’s own homelessness crisis – by taking up accommodation that could be needed by others.

Jennifer McAughtrie and Donna Hutchison of the Cyrenians with some donated food items. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Edinburgh moves come at a tricky time

Earlier this year, we revealed that Aberdeen City Council was struggling to cope with rising levels of homelessness.

And since then, housing pressures have been compounded as hundreds of Torry residents need to be rehomed following the discovery of Raac in their houses.

Tory councillor Michael Kusznir has been campaigning on behalf of those tenants.

Today he flagged concerns that the Taylor Swift Edinburgh exiles could worsen woes for those homeless in the north-east.

Michael Kusznir is concerned about the knock-on effect of the Taylor Swift situation on Aberdeen’s homeless people. Image: Supplied

Homeless people moved for Taylor Swift could ‘make things harder’ in Aberdeen

Speaking after a housing committee meeting, he told us: “Officers are trying to rehouse those affected by Raac in their desired accommodation, yet it brings its challenges in terms of available stock.

“Given the limited availability of larger houses for families, and the pressure of ensuring we look after those who find themselves homeless, the challenge is real.

“It can be only made harder by recent movement of those homeless in Edinburgh due to lack of emergency accommodation because of Taylor Swift’s concerts.”

Aberdeen City Council’s homelessness unit at 80-84 West North Street. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

During the meeting, top housing official Jacqui McKenzie acknowledged the “constant balance” of juggling those affected by Raac with others needing homes in Aberdeen.

“Homelessness demands have increased. It’s challenging,” she added.

Jacqui Mckenzie and Stephen Booth are overseeing the Raac challenges.
Jacqui Mckenzie and Stephen Booth are overseeing the Raac challenges. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why are homeless people being moved from Edinburgh for Taylor Swift fans?

The situation has emerged as scores of concert-goers have booked up hotels in the capital.

These would usually be used as emergency temporary accommodation by the local authority.

The stays are usually booked a week at a time.

But next week the rooms will not be available, and even cheaper venues have rocketed up their prices.

The only options left would be beyond the council’s budget, it is claimed.

The Cyrenians previously told us how an “extreme gap” between the rich and poor populations of Aberdeen was widening.

It is leaving more people seeking help for the first time in their lives. 

Aberdeen’s hidden homelessness crisis as ‘extreme’ gap between rich and poor widens

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard speaks to Torry residents ahead of this morning's council meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Torry Raac tenants: 'We won't move to homes with drug users and alcoholics next…
Greens has stores across Aberdeenshire including Peterhead.
Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson outside Grade A Barbers
19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop - and encourages other…
Hazel Nairn and daughter Anneka and divers in the River Don
Hazel Nairn's family 'anxiously' waiting for more news after remains found in River Don
First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
Why are First Glasgow buses being used in Aberdeen?
Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop.
Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of…
Aberdeen's LEZ will be enforced this weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60…
2
LEZ signage
Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone

Conversation