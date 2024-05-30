Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to ‘homelessness challenge’ in Aberdeen

Homeless people being shifted to Aberdeen from Edinburgh to make way for Tayor Swift fans could “worsen a crisis” in the Granite City.

Edinburgh City Council is sending homeless people to other cities, including Glasgow and Newcastle, ahead of the American pop star’s huge shows at Murrayfield from June 7-9.

Homelessness charity Shelter revealed that some are being shuttled elsewhere via taxi as available accommodation dries up.

‘Blatant injustice’ of forced moves blasted by charity

The organisation bemoaned the “blatant injustice”, as hundreds of thousands of visitors book up hotel rooms and send prices soaring – even at budget options.

These hotels would often be used to house those declared as homeless in an emergency.

Now, there are fears that the extra people being moved to Aberdeen instead could have a knock-on effect on the city’s own homelessness crisis – by taking up accommodation that could be needed by others.

Edinburgh moves come at a tricky time

Earlier this year, we revealed that Aberdeen City Council was struggling to cope with rising levels of homelessness.

And since then, housing pressures have been compounded as hundreds of Torry residents need to be rehomed following the discovery of Raac in their houses.

Tory councillor Michael Kusznir has been campaigning on behalf of those tenants.

Today he flagged concerns that the Taylor Swift Edinburgh exiles could worsen woes for those homeless in the north-east.

Homeless people moved for Taylor Swift could ‘make things harder’ in Aberdeen

Speaking after a housing committee meeting, he told us: “Officers are trying to rehouse those affected by Raac in their desired accommodation, yet it brings its challenges in terms of available stock.

“Given the limited availability of larger houses for families, and the pressure of ensuring we look after those who find themselves homeless, the challenge is real.

“It can be only made harder by recent movement of those homeless in Edinburgh due to lack of emergency accommodation because of Taylor Swift’s concerts.”

During the meeting, top housing official Jacqui McKenzie acknowledged the “constant balance” of juggling those affected by Raac with others needing homes in Aberdeen.

“Homelessness demands have increased. It’s challenging,” she added.

Why are homeless people being moved from Edinburgh for Taylor Swift fans?

The situation has emerged as scores of concert-goers have booked up hotels in the capital.

These would usually be used as emergency temporary accommodation by the local authority.

The stays are usually booked a week at a time.

But next week the rooms will not be available, and even cheaper venues have rocketed up their prices.

The only options left would be beyond the council’s budget, it is claimed.

The Cyrenians previously told us how an “extreme gap” between the rich and poor populations of Aberdeen was widening.

It is leaving more people seeking help for the first time in their lives.

