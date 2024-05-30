Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open

The latest location adds to their collection of stores in Ellon, Fraserburgh, Portlethen and Peterhead.

By Graham Fleming
Greens has stores across Aberdeenshire including Peterhead.
Greens has stores across Aberdeenshire including Peterhead.

Greens are set to make their first foray into Aberdeen with a new store opening this weekend.

The popular chain of convenience shops is set to touch down in Ashgrove this Saturday.

The shop will take over the former Spar unit based on Ashgrove Road at 10am.

After that, the store will operate from 6am to 10pm from Monday to Saturdays and will open slightly later at 7am on Sundays.

Greens are preparing to open as early as this Saturday. Image: Greens.

The latest opening adds to their collection of Aberdeenshire stores in Ellon, Fraserburgh, Portlethen and Peterhead.

The unit has also undergone a makeover ahead of the doors opening at the weekend which will give the interior a fresh “new look”.

However, this is the first time the brand will appear in central Aberdeen and is set to include all the goodies which have earned them recognition in the north-east.

Locals have been promised a Fisher and Donaldson bakery section as well as a handmade traditional butchery.

A Costa coffee dispenser will also be inside as well as a Skwishee slushie machine.

Aberdeen store is ‘significant milestone’

Rachel Cree, the area manager for Greens retail, said she was “delighted” ahead of the latest opening.

She said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new store in Aberdeen.

“This is an exciting milestone for us, as we have received numerous requests from customers in Aberdeenshire to bring Greens Retail closer to home.

“Our nearby stores in Ellon, Inverurie, and Portlethen have been incredibly popular, and we are delighted to extend our reach to Aberdeen.

“We are especially excited to introduce some of our finest offerings. Fisher & Donaldson, renowned 5th-generation family bakers from Cupar, will now be available to our Aberdeen customers.

“Additionally, we are proud to bring our very own Greens Butchery to the city, offering a fresh and high-quality range of meats and meal items that have become a favourite among our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming you to our new store and becoming a part of your daily shopping experience.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Homeless people are being relocated from Edinburgh as Taylor Swift fans flood hotel rooms.
Concerns Taylor Swift Edinburgh exodus will add to 'homelessness challenge' in Aberdeen
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard speaks to Torry residents ahead of this morning's council meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Torry Raac tenants: 'We won't move to homes with drug users and alcoholics next…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Morgan Turner and Marley Nelson outside Grade A Barbers
19-year-old teams up with friend to open second barber shop - and encourages other…
Hazel Nairn and daughter Anneka and divers in the River Don
Hazel Nairn's family 'anxiously' waiting for more news after remains found in River Don
First Glasgow bus in Aberdeen.
Why are First Glasgow buses being used in Aberdeen?
Amy Finnie and Simon Allsop.
Man who lost fiancée and baby in childbirth tragedy raises nearly £5,000 ahead of…
Aberdeen's LEZ will be enforced this weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60…
2
LEZ signage
Aberdeen accountant highlights concerns over Low Emission Zone

Conversation