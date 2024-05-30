Greens launches in Aberdeen: First Granite City shop to open

Greens are set to make their first foray into Aberdeen with a new store opening this weekend.

The popular chain of convenience shops is set to touch down in Ashgrove this Saturday.

The shop will take over the former Spar unit based on Ashgrove Road at 10am.

After that, the store will operate from 6am to 10pm from Monday to Saturdays and will open slightly later at 7am on Sundays.

The latest opening adds to their collection of Aberdeenshire stores in Ellon, Fraserburgh, Portlethen and Peterhead.

The unit has also undergone a makeover ahead of the doors opening at the weekend which will give the interior a fresh “new look”.

However, this is the first time the brand will appear in central Aberdeen and is set to include all the goodies which have earned them recognition in the north-east.

Locals have been promised a Fisher and Donaldson bakery section as well as a handmade traditional butchery.

A Costa coffee dispenser will also be inside as well as a Skwishee slushie machine.

Aberdeen store is ‘significant milestone’

Rachel Cree, the area manager for Greens retail, said she was “delighted” ahead of the latest opening.

She said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new store in Aberdeen.

“This is an exciting milestone for us, as we have received numerous requests from customers in Aberdeenshire to bring Greens Retail closer to home.

“Our nearby stores in Ellon, Inverurie, and Portlethen have been incredibly popular, and we are delighted to extend our reach to Aberdeen.

“We are especially excited to introduce some of our finest offerings. Fisher & Donaldson, renowned 5th-generation family bakers from Cupar, will now be available to our Aberdeen customers.

“Additionally, we are proud to bring our very own Greens Butchery to the city, offering a fresh and high-quality range of meats and meal items that have become a favourite among our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming you to our new store and becoming a part of your daily shopping experience.”