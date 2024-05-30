‘Huge loss to the community’: Post Office in Peterculter to close as vacancy shared for new service in area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Huge loss to the community’: Post Office in Peterculter to close as vacancy shared for new service in area

The branch is located within the Spar store on North Deeside Road.

By Ellie Milne
Post Office sign outside Peterculter Spar
The Post Office in Peterculter will close next month. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Post Office has confirmed its service in Peterculter will close in two weeks.

The branch located in the Spar store on North Deeside Road will shut for the last time at 3pm on Friday, June 14.

A notice on display at the counter informs customers it will close due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

The company hopes to restore a service in the area “as soon as possible”.

A vacancy has been shared online seeking applicants for a new Post Office service in Peterculter.

It states a retailer in the area is needed to incorporate the service into its established business.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, June 18.

Spar in Peterculter
The Post Office service located in Spar will close on June 14. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Alternative services

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Peterculter has resigned and we can confirm that the branch will be closing at the current location on Friday June 14 at 3pm.

“We know that a Post Office is important to this community and the vacancy has been advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we are keen to hear from retailers about this business opportunity.

“In the interim alternative branches will include Cults and Seafield.”

Customers have been advised their closest alternative services are four miles along North Deeside Road at Cults Post Office or six miles away at Seafield Post Office on Countesswells Road.

Exterior of Will's Toy Shop and Cults Post Office
Cults Post Office is located in Will’s Toy Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Peterculter Post Office is ‘vital’

North East MSP Liam Kerr has described the closure as “deeply disappointing” and said it would be a “huge loss” to the community.

He added: “Branches like this are a lifeline for residents, especially for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t travel to places like Cults or the city centre to access services for parcels and banking.

“It’s vital the Post Office works with operators such as CJ Lang to stop more of these closures from happening.

“My fear is if they don’t, we will soon be left with just the one main branch in the city centre which would be catastrophic for communities across Aberdeen.

“The Post Office needs to ensure local shops and chains have the right infrastructure and support in place to offer these essential services which are part of the footfall of our high streets.

“I will now be writing to both the Post Office and CJ Lang urging them to keep this branch open in Peterculter or for an alternative to be found.”

3