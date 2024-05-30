‘Huge loss to the community’: Post Office in Peterculter to close as vacancy shared for new service in area

Post Office has confirmed its service in Peterculter will close in two weeks.

The branch located in the Spar store on North Deeside Road will shut for the last time at 3pm on Friday, June 14.

A notice on display at the counter informs customers it will close due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

The company hopes to restore a service in the area “as soon as possible”.

A vacancy has been shared online seeking applicants for a new Post Office service in Peterculter.

It states a retailer in the area is needed to incorporate the service into its established business.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, June 18.

Alternative services

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Peterculter has resigned and we can confirm that the branch will be closing at the current location on Friday June 14 at 3pm.

“We know that a Post Office is important to this community and the vacancy has been advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we are keen to hear from retailers about this business opportunity.

“In the interim alternative branches will include Cults and Seafield.”

Customers have been advised their closest alternative services are four miles along North Deeside Road at Cults Post Office or six miles away at Seafield Post Office on Countesswells Road.

Peterculter Post Office is ‘vital’

North East MSP Liam Kerr has described the closure as “deeply disappointing” and said it would be a “huge loss” to the community.

He added: “Branches like this are a lifeline for residents, especially for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t travel to places like Cults or the city centre to access services for parcels and banking.

“It’s vital the Post Office works with operators such as CJ Lang to stop more of these closures from happening.

“My fear is if they don’t, we will soon be left with just the one main branch in the city centre which would be catastrophic for communities across Aberdeen.

“The Post Office needs to ensure local shops and chains have the right infrastructure and support in place to offer these essential services which are part of the footfall of our high streets.

“I will now be writing to both the Post Office and CJ Lang urging them to keep this branch open in Peterculter or for an alternative to be found.”