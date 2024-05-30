Peterhead pals hitchhike their way to victory in first round of race to Germany Euro series

Friends from Peterhead found success in the first episode of Tennent’s Get to Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Chris Gibson and Ewan Oman, known as The Diehards, are one of three teams taking part in the 1,200-mile race to Munich.

They are joined by father-and-daughter duo William and Beth Wallace, from Aberdeen, and Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon, from Paisley.

Each team will face a number of challenges during the five-part series to secure a host of “money-can’t-buy prizes”, including a football experience in Germany this summer.

In the first episode, the Scotland fans have to make their way from Wellpark Brewery to Hampden Stadium.

They are not allowed to use their phones or drive themselves to reach the first checkpoint of the journey.

Peterhead pals win in first round of Tennent’s Euro challenge

Peterhead duo Chris and Ewan first met through North-east Tartan Army and describe themselves as die-hard Scotland fans.

They manage to find success in the opening challenge by being the first to hitchhike to Hampden.

The Staggers, from Paisley, came second, while Original 106’s Beth and her dad, The Wallaces, came third.

Each checkpoint is worth “T-minus time” which can be used later in the journey with the winners of the first round gaining five points.

Hazel Alexander, senior brand manager at Tennent’s, said: “The race is on, and the summer of football is just around the corner.

“We can’t wait to see how the next couple of episodes unfold for each of our teams

“We’ll be cheering for each of them as they reach the various checkpoints.”

The next episode of Tennent’s Get to Germany will be available to watch on YouTube on Tuesday, June 4.