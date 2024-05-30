Peterhead pals hitchhike their way to victory in first round of race to Germany Euro series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead pals hitchhike their way to victory in first round of race to Germany Euro series

Three teams are taking part in Tennent's 1,200-mile race to Munich.

By Ellie Milne
Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon standing.
Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon from Peterhead are taking part in the challenge. Image: Tennent's Lager.

Friends from Peterhead found success in the first episode of Tennent’s Get to Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Chris Gibson and Ewan Oman, known as The Diehards, are one of three teams taking part in the 1,200-mile race to Munich.

They are joined by father-and-daughter duo William and Beth Wallace, from Aberdeen, and Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon, from Paisley.

Each team will face a number of challenges during the five-part series to secure a host of “money-can’t-buy prizes”, including a football experience in Germany this summer.

In the first episode, the Scotland fans have to make their way from Wellpark Brewery to Hampden Stadium.

They are not allowed to use their phones or drive themselves to reach the first checkpoint of the journey.

Peterhead pals win in first round of Tennent’s Euro challenge

Peterhead duo Chris and Ewan first met through North-east Tartan Army and describe themselves as die-hard Scotland fans.

They manage to find success in the opening challenge by being the first to hitchhike to Hampden.

The Staggers, from Paisley, came second, while Original 106’s Beth and her dad, The Wallaces, came third.

The three teams standing.
Three teams will compete for the prize. Image: Tennent’s Lager.

Each checkpoint is worth “T-minus time” which can be used later in the journey with the winners of the first round gaining five points.

Hazel Alexander, senior brand manager at Tennent’s, said: “The race is on, and the summer of football is just around the corner.

“We can’t wait to see how the next couple of episodes unfold for each of our teams

“We’ll be cheering for each of them as they reach the various checkpoints.”

The next episode of Tennent’s Get to Germany will be available to watch on YouTube on Tuesday, June 4.

