Union Square clothing store announces closure

High street clothing shop USC has announced it is closing its Union Square branch in Aberdeen next month.

Trading on the ground floor of Aberdeen’s biggest shopping centre, it is located near the outside car park entrance and directly next to Superdry and Superdrug.

USC has been operating in the Guild Street mall since it opened in October 2009 and is known for its range of branded clothing and footwear.

It is one of two locations the brand has in Aberdeen, with the other found in Sports Direct in Berryden.

It unclear exactly how long shoppers will have to buy goods from the shop.

A notice on the window states: “This store will cease trading in June 2024.”

In what is good news for customers, the shop window is also advertising its “closing down” sale, which states that there will be “20% off full price”, although exclusions do apply.

USC, which has more than 100 stores across the UK, is owned by Frasers Group, who are most known for owning Sports Direct.

Founded by controversial businessman Mike Ashley – former owner of Newcastle United FC – who still owns a stake a majority stake in the business, the other USC in the Granite City is located in the same store as the Sports Direct at Berryden Retail Park.

The Berryden store opened back in October 2021, with the Granite City’s other Sports Direct located in Union Street.

Union Square changes

It is unclear what will replace USC at Union Square, however, the centre is going through a number of changes.

It was revealed today that TK Maxx has now moved location, with M&S set to expand its store at the centre due to closing its one at St Nicholas Square next year.

Frasers Group has been approached for comment.

You can keep an eye on which businesses are operating in Aberdeen city centre with our high street tracker.