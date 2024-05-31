Union Square clothing store announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Square clothing store announces closure

USC has been trading in the shopping centre since it opened in October 2009.

By Chris Cromar
USC Union Square.
USC in Union Square will close down next month.

High street clothing shop USC has announced it is closing its Union Square branch in Aberdeen next month.

Trading on the ground floor of Aberdeen’s biggest shopping centre, it is located near the outside car park entrance and directly next to Superdry and Superdrug.

USC has been operating in the Guild Street mall since it opened in October 2009 and is known for its range of branded clothing and footwear.

It is one of two locations the brand has in Aberdeen, with the other found in Sports Direct in Berryden.

USC Union Square.
A notice states that it will cease trading in June.

It unclear exactly how long shoppers will have to buy goods from the shop.

A notice on the window states: “This store will cease trading in June 2024.”

In what is good news for customers, the shop window is also advertising its “closing down” sale, which states that there will be “20% off full price”, although exclusions do apply.

USC Union Square.
USC has been at Union Square since the centre opened in October 2009.

USC, which has more than 100 stores across the UK, is owned by Frasers Group, who are most known for owning Sports Direct.

Founded by controversial businessman Mike Ashley – former owner of Newcastle United FC – who still owns a stake a majority stake in the business, the other USC in the Granite City is located in the same store as the Sports Direct at Berryden Retail Park.

The Berryden store opened back in October 2021, with the Granite City’s other Sports Direct located in Union Street.

Union Square changes

It is unclear what will replace USC at Union Square, however, the centre is going through a number of changes.

It was revealed today that TK Maxx has now moved location, with M&S set to expand its store at the centre due to closing its one at St Nicholas Square next year.

Frasers Group has been approached for comment.

You can keep an eye on which businesses are operating in Aberdeen city centre with our high street tracker.

