John Swinney and Stephen Flynn defend LEZ on day of protest in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Swinney and Stephen Flynn defend LEZ on day of protest in Aberdeen

The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called Tory opposition to the scheme "political opportunism".

By Chris Cromar
John Swinney at Greyhope Bay.
First Minister John Swinney was dolphin spotting at Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen on his campaign tour of the north-east today.

John Swinney and Stephen Flynn have backed Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone while on a while-stop general election tour of the north-east on the day protesters came out to oppose the scheme.

The first minister met SNP candidates and party supporters across the Granite City, Aberdeenshire and Moray ahead of the general election on July 4.

Mr Swinney stopped off at community-led organisation Greyhope Bay on his tour, where he met SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and spoke to children taking part in an event at the Torry Battery cafÃ©.

The first minister took questions on a number of issues, including the scandal around former health secretary Michael Matheson’s iPad roaming charges.

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney at Greyhope Bay.
The first minister met SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and party activists in Aberdeen today.

Pressed on the LEZ and if he would be going to the protest at Aberdeen’s Castlegate, Mr Swinney said: “Unfortunately my diary doesn’t permit me to be in the city centre at that time.”

Supporting the new zone, which also went live in Dundee and Edinburgh this week, he added: “I think the Low Emission Zone is a really important contribution towards enhancing the air quality and the quality of life of people within the city.

“Obviously we’ve got to take care, and taking forward measures of this type that will work with city centre businesses and the trading community.

“But it’s important to take the steps that are necessary to enhance the local environment and also to ensure that we are making a contribution towards net zero.”

‘Political opportunism’

Mr Flynn – who has been the SNP’s Westminster leader since December 2022 – called the Tories’ opposition to the LEZ “political opportunism” and “the worst kind of politics”.

He added: “They’re trying to treat the people of Aberdeen like fools, as they’re the ones who initiated the LEZ and they’re the ones who approved it when they were in control of the council.

“Now because they think they can make political capital out of it they’re trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the people of Aberdeen.

“But people will see right through that for what it’s worth.”

Stephen Flynn at Greyhope Bay.
Mr Flynn is the SNP’s candidate in Aberdeen South.

It came as his Conservative rival for the Aberdeen South seat, former city councillor John Wheeler, and other north-east Tories including MSP Douglas Lumsden joined protesters.

Mr Flynn accused his opponents of trying to “imitate the actions of Boris Johnson” as the Granite City’s LEZ was signed off by Mr Lumsden when he was co-leader of the council in January 2022.

First minister ‘really worried’ about future of oil and gas industry

Also on his trip to Greyhope Bay, Mr Swinney told The P&J he is “really worried” about the situation facing the oil and gas industry, which he says is a “consequence of the tax grabs of the Conservative and Labour parties”.

Arguing the industry needs to be “fiscally sustainable”, he said that Labour’s proposed windfall tax rise to 78%, as well as the increase of the levy to 2029 by the Conservative government, will “undoubtedly have an effect on employment”.

He added: “We need the sector to work with us, to manage the transition towards net zero and I’m very optimistic and confident that we can do that.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

People protesting the LEZ in Aberdeen
'Fines are the target': Protestors gather in Aberdeen as LEZ comes into force
Sophie and Madison Ross along with Teagan Muir and Findlay Grant. Image: Jasperimage.
Fundraisers Madison and Findlay raise cash for RNLI after paddleboarding adventure goes wrong
River Don with fields and hills surrounding.
No evidence of pollution in River Don after dogs dies near Kemnay
jim Glennie
Turriff's Jim Glennie, 98, is among the last survivors of D-Day campaign - this…
'The Niptune Ba': Not even the signs above the door could help out the baffled people sitting their Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi test 'confuses would-be drivers with long-closed Neptune Bar as destination'
3
CR0018590 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Gareth Sands. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 21/01/2020
'Large and shambling drunk man' jailed for frightening Huntly woman and kids
Police are currently investigating the 'offensive' posters. Image: DC Thomson
Highly offensive racist and anti-Semitic posters found outside Aberdeen school
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with Â£36,000 of cocaine…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect, chased a child with a meat cleaver Picture shows; Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect. Middlefield, Aberdeen and Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2024
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going…
USC Union Square.
Union Square clothing store announces closure
3

Conversation