Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out

The move comes as an increasing number of council tenants are accepting offers of alternative accommodation, leaving those left behind concerned.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen City Wardens with Torry in the background
Aberdeen City Wardens will be increasing their presence in Torry. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

City wardens will be upping their patrols around Torry in a bid to keep the streets safe as more council tenants move out of their Raac-riddled homes.

Local authority chiefs asked for a more frequent warden presence around Balnagask as the number of empty houses steadily rise.

This comes as an increasing number of council tenants are accepting offers of alternative accommodation elsewhere in the city.

Those left behind fear the vacant properties could attract unwanted attention from vandals.

Wardens can help to deter antisocial behaviour and can tackle other issues such as littering and illegal parking.

The council has also alerted police, to keep them aware of the situation in the area.

Some of the hen houses in the Pentland Crescent and Balnagask Road area of Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And the council has revealed it will work to remove bins from empty properties and remove any fly-tipping that has been reported in Torry.

Housing boss Jacqui McKenzie explained: “We are securing empty properties and will have regular meetings with police and the fire service to monitor any anti-social behaviour or safety concerns.

“We’ve taken some steps and I think this is something that we need to continue to review as we progress with more rehoming.”

Raac tenants faced long wait for moving payments

It comes as more people move from Torry amid the crisis, with this posing further headaches for many…

Ms McKenzie also tried to clear up any confusion around the home loss and disturbance payments due to council tenants on the move.

Many had complained that they had been waiting weeks to get the cash, even after their moves had been completed.

Some tenants had to wait more than a month for their disturbance money while others faced a lengthy six-week wait for their home loss payment.

Jacqui Mackenzie pictured with Aberdeen City Council property chief Stephen Booth. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The council chief admitted there was a delay in getting the initial purchase orders authorised and raised, but this has now been addressed.

She also revealed that more recent claims are being approved faster, with most taking just over a week to pay out.

Ms McKenzie said: “It’s regrettable that has been the situation but now we are aware of it, we can continue to look at that process and address that.”

Torry Raac tenant: ‘My garden keeps me going… When I saw new flat being offered I burst into tears’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 at Laurencekirk. Image: Google.
A90 remains closed several hours after man hit by lorry at Marykirk
Graeme Donald pled guilty to drink driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes
Andrew Skelton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'He’s got a machete!' Peterhead man pleads guilty to domestic abuse after court hears…
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick with CNER campaigners Craig Leuchars and Jordan Jack at at the Parkhill Viaduct, near Dyce.
New railway can deliver north-east economic boom and save lives, study finds
The Grannies were hard at work this afternoon. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Graffiti Grannies are back - and on a mission to protect The Green
Judith Da Silva sleeping on bus station bench
Findhorn woman, 83, 'stranded' overnight in Edinburgh after bus journey cut short
Cults residents have been complaining en masse regarding the potential new house. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cults neighbours wage war over plans to demolish old house for 'intrusive' five-bedroom home
4
Steven Kurek admitted carrying out a course of abusive behaviour against his wife. Image: DC Thomson.
'Obsessed' Aberdeen businessman ordered to stay away from estranged wife
Peter Gribble admitted assaulting his friend at Ballater Caravan Park. Image: Facebook.
Man ordered to pay compensation after vicious caravan park assault on friend
Midmill Park. Image@ Google Maps.
Kintore football club evicted: Flood ruling could force teams to fold

Conversation