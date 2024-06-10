Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out

City wardens will be upping their patrols around Torry in a bid to keep the streets safe as more council tenants move out of their Raac-riddled homes.

Local authority chiefs asked for a more frequent warden presence around Balnagask as the number of empty houses steadily rise.

This comes as an increasing number of council tenants are accepting offers of alternative accommodation elsewhere in the city.

Those left behind fear the vacant properties could attract unwanted attention from vandals.

Wardens can help to deter antisocial behaviour and can tackle other issues such as littering and illegal parking.

The council has also alerted police, to keep them aware of the situation in the area.

And the council has revealed it will work to remove bins from empty properties and remove any fly-tipping that has been reported in Torry.

Housing boss Jacqui McKenzie explained: “We are securing empty properties and will have regular meetings with police and the fire service to monitor any anti-social behaviour or safety concerns.

“We’ve taken some steps and I think this is something that we need to continue to review as we progress with more rehoming.”

Raac tenants faced long wait for moving payments

It comes as more people move from Torry amid the crisis, with this posing further headaches for many…

Ms McKenzie also tried to clear up any confusion around the home loss and disturbance payments due to council tenants on the move.

Many had complained that they had been waiting weeks to get the cash, even after their moves had been completed.

Some tenants had to wait more than a month for their disturbance money while others faced a lengthy six-week wait for their home loss payment.

The council chief admitted there was a delay in getting the initial purchase orders authorised and raised, but this has now been addressed.

She also revealed that more recent claims are being approved faster, with most taking just over a week to pay out.

Ms McKenzie said: “It’s regrettable that has been the situation but now we are aware of it, we can continue to look at that process and address that.”

