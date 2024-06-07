Exotic holidays, five-star hotels and Beyonce: Aberdeen embezzler’s life of luxury as he stole £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exotic holidays, five-star hotels and Beyonce: Aberdeen embezzler’s life of luxury as he stole £1m

Aberdeen City Council employee Mike Paterson pleaded guilty to the major swindling spree. Now we reveal the jet-setting lifestyle he boasted about online.

By Ben Hendry
Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council
Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council . Image: Facebook

A disgraced council worker brazenly boasted of his lavish lifestyle in a string of sun-soaked social media posts as he drained more than £1 million from the public purse.

Despite only earning £35,000 per year, shameless Mike Paterson regularly showed off his expensive habits to friends and family.

These posts came to a sudden halt in the summer of 2023 – just before he was caught red handed and brought to justice.

Today, he pleaded guilty to a 17-year crime spree at the High Court in Edinburgh.

And a far cry from the five star accommodation he had become accustomed to during years of jet-setting extravagance, the 59-year-old will spend tonight in a prison cell as he awaits sentencing.

Inside Mike Paterson’s spending spree…

The court heard that Paterson started embezzling cash in 2006 to pay off debts of £20,000.

But, used to an excessive lifestyle, the former Torry Academy pupil continued to overspend – and continued to funnel cash from the hard-pressed council.

Just before the jig was up, he had a trip to London to see Frozen at the historic Drury Lane theatre in the city’s swanky west end.

Paterson enjoying a trip to the theatre as his spending spree neared the end. Image: Facebook

Another snap shows him sipping cocktails at the rooftop terrace of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Days earlier, he had been to the Harry Potter studio tour experience in the English capital – cheerily glugging down a glass of Butter Beer in photos made public on Facebook.

The crook enjoying a pint of the drink made famous in stories about the boy wizard. Image: Facebook

Earlier in 2023, he had posted about a “wonderful” dinner at an Edinburgh seafood restuarant.

Trips to the city seemed a regular occurrence, with another Edinburgh jaunt for a shopping trip in late 2022.

Mike Paterson shares snaps of luxury Greek trip

That summer, he gloated about scoffing the “best ice cream ever” on a holiday to Rhodes in Greece.

Days before that, he’d bragged of a boat trip as he toured the Mediterranean country.

The council worker hailed this ice cream purchased in Greece. Image: Facebook
An image taken on a holiday to Greece. Image: Facebook

On this trip, he also stayed at the “finest of five star hotels in Rhodes”, Elite Suites.

Its website describes it as: “Perched on the coastline of the Bay of Ixia, overlooking the jewel-blue sea, the luxury five star Elite Suites Hotel in Rhodes offers total relaxation with impeccable service.”

The “elegant oasis” offers guests, such as the shamed council worker, the chance to “reconnect with your inner peace and unwind in perfect harmony”.

Expensive hotels became the norm for embezzler

This excursion followed a trip to Dubai earlier in 2022, and a stay at Edinburgh’s picturesque Balmoral Hotel before that.

The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.

The pandemic appeared to put a stop to Paterson’s big-spending ways, as he announced it had scuppered a two-week trip to Cyprus.

Holiday snaps were duly replaced on his Facebook timeline with more humble posts wishing for an end to the virus, showing off a home-made haircut and praising Marks and Spencer shortbread.

What concerts did Mike Paterson attend during spending craze?

The cash-grabbing thief enjoyed dining out closer to home too, with images of meals in Amarone, Grape and Grain and Cafe Boheme among others over the years.

Paterson also shared memories of Will Young, Years and Years, Beyonce, Shawn Mendes and Michael Buble concerts, a trip to a champagne bar in Barcelona and holidays to Manchester, Spain and New York.

Paterson took this pic at a Beyonce concert in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook

In May 2018, Paterson raised a glass to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Algarve.

The criminal marked his birthday in 2014 with champagne for breakfast in a Parisian hotel.

His post suggests he stayed at the Castille Paris, a five-star venue near The Louvre.

Council workers are now scrambling to refund those affected by Paterson’s lengthy crime spree. 

Conversation