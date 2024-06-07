Three motorcross bikes stolen from property in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three motorcross bikes stolen from property in Bridge of Don

The incident happened during a house break-in on Wednesday morning.

By Chris Cromar
KTM motorcross bike.
Three bikes, including this KTM one, was taken in the theft. Image: Police Scotland.

Three motorcross bikes were stolen from a property in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen following a house break-in on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident happened in the suburb’s Woodcroft Avenue between 9am and 10am on June 5.

A red Honda CFR 450, an orange and white KTM 125, and an orange and white KTM 85 were all stolen from the house.

Honda motorcross bike.
A Honda CFR 450 was stolen. Image: Police Scotland.
KTM motorcross bike.
Two KTM bikes were taken. Image: Police Scotland.

Police attended and inquiries are continuing.

Police urges people to ‘review’ dashcam and personal footage

Constable Elliot Ainslie, who is based at Bucksburn police station, said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Woodcroft Avenue on Wednesday morning who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our inquiries to contact us.

“If you have any dashcam or personal footage, please review it and get it touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with any detail regarding this crime or the whereabouts of these motorcross bikes should contact 101 quoting incident number 0998 of June 5. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

