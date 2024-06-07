Three motorcross bikes stolen from property in Bridge of Don

Three motorcross bikes were stolen from a property in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen following a house break-in on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident happened in the suburb’s Woodcroft Avenue between 9am and 10am on June 5.

A red Honda CFR 450, an orange and white KTM 125, and an orange and white KTM 85 were all stolen from the house.

Police attended and inquiries are continuing.

Police urges people to ‘review’ dashcam and personal footage

Constable Elliot Ainslie, who is based at Bucksburn police station, said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Woodcroft Avenue on Wednesday morning who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our inquiries to contact us.

“If you have any dashcam or personal footage, please review it and get it touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with any detail regarding this crime or the whereabouts of these motorcross bikes should contact 101 quoting incident number 0998 of June 5. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”