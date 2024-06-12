GALLERY: Hundreds enjoy Rotary KidsOut fun day in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Hundreds enjoy Rotary KidsOut fun day in Aberdeen

The KidsOut campaign helps support thousands of youngsters with fun activities every year.

This goat proved to be a popular attraction at the Rotary KidsOut fun day with children flocking to meet it. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Hundreds of youngsters from across the north-east helped celebrate the national Rotary KidsOut fun day this morning in Aberdeen.

Pupils from schools including Ellon and Aberdeen primaries joined staff and volunteers at Gordon Barracks, Bridge of Don, to take part in the event which included bouncy castles, magicians, and representation from the city’s police and fire service.

Part of the wider KidsOut campaign, which allows children to visit places including the seaside, cinema, and theme parks through the work of the Rotary, the UK-wide celebration is thought to have benefited more than 20,000 youngsters last year.

It has taken place every year since 1990 on the second Wednesday of June and is believed to be the largest single outing for disadvantaged children in the country.

In Aberdeen, previous KidsOut days have been held at the Scotland’s Rural College in Craibstone.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, attended this year’s celebration in Aberdeen and captured the event.

A youngster takes part in a colouring activity with the Scottish SPCA at Rotary KidsOut.
Smiles as they make their way down the slide at Rotary KidsOut.
Youngsters make their way through the attractions at Rotary KidsOut.
Trying their hand at one of the beanbag games, this youngster aims to sink their shot at Rotary KidsOut.
The slide proved to be a popular attraction at Rotary KidsOut.
A youngster makes their way down the slide at Rotary KidsOut.
All smiles at Rotary KidsOut.
Youngsters take a break during the morning of the Rotary KidsOut event.
Bouncy fun at Rotary KidsOut.
This youngster tries their hand at one of the game stalls at Rotary KidsOut.
This group takes a quick break from the festivities at the Rotary KidsOut fun day.
A youngster takes part in one of the games at Rotary KidsOut.
Taking part in the fun at the Rotary KidsOut event.
All smiles at Rotary KidsOut.
Walkies at Rotary KidsOut.
The fire service’s mascot, Heather, poses with some youngsters at Rotary KidsOut.
On the search for some fun at Rotary KidsOut.
One of the kids makes use of the bouncy castle at Rotary KidsOut.
Thumbs up from this group at Rotary KidsOut.
Youngsters pose for our photographer during KidsOut.
One of the ball games at the Rotary KidsOut event.
A youngster goes down the slide at the Rotary KidsOut fun day.
The Dons’ mascot poses with some children at Rotary KidsOut.
Youngsters experience a carriage ride at Rotary KidsOut.
Hugs for this pup at Rotary KidsOut.
A youngster peaks out at our photographer during the Rotary KidsOut event.
A youngster attempts a tightrope walk at the Rotary KidsOut fun day.
A horse and carriage makes its way through the Rotary KidsOut event.
A youngster experiences life in the front seat of an ambulance at Rotary KidsOut.
Coming face to face with a goat at Rotary KidsOut.
A youngster holds aloft a giant football at Rotary KidsOut.
Displaying determination as they make their way across the tightrope at Rotary KidsOut.
Volunteers play football with the youngsters at the Rotary KidsOut fun day.

