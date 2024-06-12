GALLERY: Hundreds enjoy Rotary KidsOut fun day in Aberdeen

Hundreds of youngsters from across the north-east helped celebrate the national Rotary KidsOut fun day this morning in Aberdeen.

Pupils from schools including Ellon and Aberdeen primaries joined staff and volunteers at Gordon Barracks, Bridge of Don, to take part in the event which included bouncy castles, magicians, and representation from the city’s police and fire service.

Part of the wider KidsOut campaign, which allows children to visit places including the seaside, cinema, and theme parks through the work of the Rotary, the UK-wide celebration is thought to have benefited more than 20,000 youngsters last year.

It has taken place every year since 1990 on the second Wednesday of June and is believed to be the largest single outing for disadvantaged children in the country.

In Aberdeen, previous KidsOut days have been held at the Scotland’s Rural College in Craibstone.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, attended this year’s celebration in Aberdeen and captured the event.