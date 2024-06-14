Stonehaven Christmas lights saved thanks to community kindness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven Christmas lights saved thanks to community kindness

Donations amounting to more than £5,000 will allow the annual festive tradition to continue.

By Ross Hempseed

Stonehaven Christmas lights have been saved from the axe following an influx of donations, allowing the annual tradition to continue.

Crowds usually gather every festive season to watch the light switch on, with animated displays hanging from lampposts around the town centre.

But plans for this year’s lights were thrown into jeopardy according to Stonehaven Business Association (SBA), which has funded the lights for more than 35 years.

Stonehaven Christmas Lights.
Christmas lights have been going for decades. Image: DC Thomson.

Chairman Martin Gray told The P&J that the SBA usually hires an external company each year to put up the light displays on the lampposts, costing as much as £4,000.

On top of this, the lights, which have been used for many years, began to show their age last year, requiring a possible future overhaul.

Mr Grey said: “Last year we actually found there was a number of lights which were faulty so we are going to have to do some testing of the lights, potentially source new lights and also pay to put the lights up.

Reaching the target within a few months is phenomenal

“Our funds are usually taken from memberships fees and car boot sales and it was getting to a point, that the amount of money we had was being stretched.”

SBA turned to the public for help organising a JustGiving page to help cover the costs of the Christmas lights.

Started back in April just over two months have passed and the page has already smashed the £5,000 target following donations from more than 230 patrons.

Santa christmas lights.
Thanks to donors, the lights will be able to continue this year. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Grey noted they had raised almost half the target within the first 24 hours.

In total, 46 light displays, such as baubles, stars etc, are hung in and around Market Square.

The long-held tradition will continue on thanks to the help of generous donors, with Mr Grey thanking them for their help.

He added: “To reach the target within just a few months is phenomenal. It shows that the local people have pride in how the town looks during the festive season.

“We get a lot of visitors to the town during that time especially around Hogmanay, what with the fireballs, so it just shows that people want to see this tradition continue.”

 

