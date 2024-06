A section of the A96 road will be closed for the entirety of next weekend.

The main Aberdeen to Inverness route will be inaccessible from Friday June 14 until June 17 for ‘essential roadworks’.

The work has been confirmed to be taking place near Cairnie, and temporary traffic lights all already in place ahead of the project.

It is currently unclear what diversion will be in place.

Amey, who maintain the road, have been approached for comment.

More to follow.