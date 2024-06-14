Aberdeenshire man dubbed ‘Scotland’s King of Chess’ made MBE

An Aberdeenshire man dubbed ‘Scotland’s King of Chess’ has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

79-year-old Gerald Lobley, from Kemnay, has been made an MBE for services to chess in Scotland after 50 years of teaching youngsters to play.

The retired nutritional biochemist, who worked at the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen, said he was “flabbergasted” to be awarded the honour.

He told The P&J: “I couldn’t believe it, I was just flabbergasted.”

“I’m extremely embarrassed.

“There’s many individuals who give up their time to support chess in Scotland and I’m just one of them, so why on earth was I picked and not others? I don’t know.

“I’m pleased for the award, in terms of being given to people who have helped promote chess within our country.”

Gerald Lobley started playing chess at secondary school

Originally from England – where he started playing chess at secondary school – Mr Lobley moved to the north-east in 1972.

He joined a local chess club in the Granite City and was soon tasked with running a local league.

As well as organising competitions and coaching sessions, he has arbitrated countless matches.

Over the last 20 years, Mr Lobley has been heavily involved in the management of the North East Junior Chess Association.

One of its main aims is to help as many youngsters as possible access coaching and competitions irrespective of their socioeconomic background by offering free entry to clubs and contests.

Mr Lobley said he is particularly proud to have recently helped teach refugees from Ukraine.

He said: “There shouldn’t be a barrier. It shouldn’t matter whether you can afford to pay for something, we want to encourage people just to play.

‘Chess is one of those games which you can play regardless of age’

“Chess is one of those games which you can play regardless of age.

“You can have a nine-year-old play a 90-year-old on equal terms. It’s a wonderful game and you can play at all levels.”

One of the youngsters he instructed over the years was Murad Abdullah, who went on to become the second youngest player ever to be crowned Scottish champion in 2017.

“I was talking to his father at an event last Sunday,” Mr Lobley said.

“He ended up being Scottish champion and it all started at one of our junior events.

“So they can achieve very high levels, or they can just simply enjoy the game.”

Mr Lobley added that he was happiest when his pupils finally figured out how to beat him.

“I say to my youngsters when I’m teaching them, the happiest day will come when you beat me.

“But the most important thing is to enjoy playing.”