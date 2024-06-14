Aberdeenshire man dubbed ‘Scotland’s King of Chess’ made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire man dubbed ‘Scotland’s King of Chess’ made MBE

Gerald Lobley, from Kemnay, has been teaching youngsters how to play for the past 50 years.

Gerald Lobley has been teaching chess for the past 50 years. Image: Gerald Lobley.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeenshire man dubbed ‘Scotland’s King of Chess’ has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

79-year-old Gerald Lobley, from Kemnay, has been made an MBE for services to chess in Scotland after 50 years of teaching youngsters to play.

The retired nutritional biochemist, who worked at the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen, said he was “flabbergasted” to be awarded the honour.

Gerald Lobley, from Kemnay, has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours. Image: Gerald Lobley.

He told The P&J: “I couldn’t believe it, I was just flabbergasted.”

“I’m extremely embarrassed.

“There’s many individuals who give up their time to support chess in Scotland and I’m just one of them, so why on earth was I picked and not others? I don’t know.

“I’m pleased for the award, in terms of being given to people who have helped promote chess within our country.”

Gerald Lobley started playing chess at secondary school

Originally from England – where he started playing chess at secondary school – Mr Lobley moved to the north-east in 1972.

He joined a local chess club in the Granite City and was soon tasked with running a local league.

As well as organising competitions and coaching sessions, he has arbitrated countless matches.

Over the last 20 years, Mr Lobley has been heavily involved in the management of the North East Junior Chess Association.

One of its main aims is to help as many youngsters as possible access coaching and competitions irrespective of their socioeconomic background by offering free entry to clubs and contests.

Mr Lobley said he is particularly proud to have recently helped teach refugees from Ukraine.

He said: “There shouldn’t be a barrier. It shouldn’t matter whether you can afford to pay for something, we want to encourage people just to play.

‘Chess is one of those games which you can play regardless of age’

“Chess is one of those games which you can play regardless of age.

“You can have a nine-year-old play a 90-year-old on equal terms. It’s a wonderful game and you can play at all levels.”

One of the youngsters he instructed over the years was Murad Abdullah, who went on to become the second youngest player ever to be crowned Scottish champion in 2017.

“I was talking to his father at an event last Sunday,” Mr Lobley said.

“He ended up being Scottish champion and it all started at one of our junior events.

“So they can achieve very high levels, or they can just simply enjoy the game.”

Mr Lobley added that he was happiest when his pupils finally figured out how to beat him.

“I say to my youngsters when I’m teaching them, the happiest day will come when you beat me.

“But the most important thing is to enjoy playing.”

Conversation