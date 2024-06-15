In pictures: Crowds gather as the ‘sunshine games’ return to Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Crowds gather as the ‘sunshine games’ return to Oldmeldrum

The 94th Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games took place in Pleasure Park on Saturday.

Massed Pipe Band
The Massed Pipe Bands, Towie and District, Inverurie, Lonach, Kintore, Huntly, City of Aberdeen and Meldrum Academy in Oldmeldrum on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed & Ellie Milne

Thousands gathered in Oldmeldrum to watch this year’s games, the first to take place since the death of long-running commentator Robbie Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd had been a staple at the ‘sunshine games’ for years as the voice crowds heard over the tannoy.

His death in August last year left many north-east events without their main commentator including the Braemar Gathering and Lonach Highland Games.

At today’s Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games, a dram was had in memory of the “mannie wi’ the mike.”

The ‘sunshine games’ were a fairly small affair when first held in 1930, but have since grown to become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

The organisation has estimated about 1,600 cabers have been tossed and more than £350,000 has been raised for charity in that time.

Robbie Shepherd MBE, long-running commentator at the Oldmeldrum Games. Image: DC Thomson.

This year it returned to celebrate its 94th anniversary with the massed bands bringing a musical end to the afternoon’s events.

Bursts of rain may have appeared as competitors took to the arena in traditional sports, such as the caber toss, tug o’war and hammer throw, but the poor weather did not keep the crowds away.

Sticking to tradition, many competitors were decked out in their finest tartan kilts as they took to the grass.

Among those present were Aberdeen-born actor David Rintoul and his wife, actress Vivien Heilbron, who officially opened the games.

Of course, the much-loved pipe bands and Highland dancers were also in attendance, alongside a variety of entertainers and traders.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was in Oldmeldrum to capture all of the excitement. 

Photos from Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games

A trio performing in the Highland Dancing competition.
A trio performing in the Highland Dancing competition.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Rory Mathieson.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Rory Mathieson.
Runners in the 200m race.
Runners in the 200m race.
People holding dog
Even dogs enjoyed the day!
Massed Pipe Bands
Massed Pipe Band at Pleasure Park.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Andrew Murray of Granton.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Andrew Murray of Granton.
Chairman Doug Petrie speaking at the official opening by David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron seated alongside Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson
Chairman Doug Petrie speaking at the official opening by David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron seated alongside Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson.
Family of four holding balloons
There was something for the whole family to enjoy at the ‘sunshine games’.
1st Daviot and Oldmeldrum Scouts who run the car park for the games.
1st Daviot and Oldmeldrum Scouts who run the car park for the games.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Harry Zagorski.
Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Harry Zagorski.
Family of four at Oldmeldrum Games
It was a fun day out for families.
Pipe band in Oldmeldrum
The Massed Pipe Bands, Towie and District, Inverurie, Lonach, Kintore, Huntly, City of Aberdeen and Meldrum Academy.
Emil Haluszczak with his junior caber.
Emil Haluszczak with his junior caber.
The Meldrum Mutt display.
The Meldrum Mutt display.
The Highland dancers sit and wait for the competition to begin.
The Highland dancers sit and wait for the competition to begin.
Alan Hamilton competing in the long jump.
Alan Hamilton competing in the long jump.
Pipe band members enjoying a drink.
Pipe band members enjoying a drink.
Crowds watching the competitors in Oldmeldrum.
Crowds watching the competitors in Oldmeldrum.
The Meldrum Mile kids' race.
The Meldrum Mile kids’ race.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron officially opened the games.
David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron officially opened the games.
Lady competitor in the Heavy Events, Zuzana Stasova.
Competitor in the Heavy Events, Zuzana Stasova.
Heavy Events judges and former competitors Gordon Forbes and Neil Fyvie.
Heavy Events judges and former competitors Gordon Forbes and Neil Fyvie.
The Massed Pipe Bands, Towie and District, Inverurie, Lonach, Kintore, Huntly, City of Aberdeen and Meldrum Academy.
The Massed Pipe Bands, Towie and District, Inverurie, Lonach, Kintore, Huntly, City of Aberdeen and Meldrum Academy.
Kyle Randalls throwing the hammer.
Kyle Randalls throwing the hammer.
Drum Major Bill Barclay.
Drum Major Bill Barclay.
Rory Mathieson tossing the caber.
Rory Mathieson tossing the caber.
The 90m sprint winner Alan Hamilton crosses the line.
The 90m sprint winner Alan Hamilton crosses the line.
Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson watches on.
Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson watches on.
Collie dog jumping
The Meldrum Mutt display was a crowd pleaser.
Kids got involved in the Meldrum Mile.
Kids got involved in the Meldrum Mile.
Crowd at Oldmeldrum Games
The crowds were entertained all afternoon.
Dog during agility course
Four-legged friends got involved in the action.
Women wearing pink Breast Cancer Now t-shirts
Representatives from the charity, Breast Cancer Now.
A young Highland dancer performing to the crowd.
A young Highland dancer performing to the crowd.
Two men in kilts
Everybody was dressed the part for the Oldmeldrum Games.
Oldmeldrum Games crown photo
Crowds enjoyed watching the competitors.
Drum Major Bill Barclay.
Drum Major Bill Barclay.
Crowd taking photos
Those in attendance captured photos throughout the day.
Chairman Doug Petrie (right) with David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron.
Chairman Doug Petrie (right) with actors David Rintoul and Vivian Heilbron.
Massed Pipe Band
The Massed Pipe Band impressed the crowd.
Host and compere Robert Lovie
Host and compere Robert Lovie.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
The Meldrum Academy Pipe Band play for the crowd.
Heavy Events competitor Sinclair Patience
Heavy Events competitor Sinclair Patience.
People sitting on benches
Smiling faces in Oldmeldrum.

