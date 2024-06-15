In pictures: Crowds gather as the ‘sunshine games’ return to Oldmeldrum

Thousands gathered in Oldmeldrum to watch this year’s games, the first to take place since the death of long-running commentator Robbie Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd had been a staple at the ‘sunshine games’ for years as the voice crowds heard over the tannoy.

His death in August last year left many north-east events without their main commentator including the Braemar Gathering and Lonach Highland Games.

At today’s Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games, a dram was had in memory of the “mannie wi’ the mike.”

The ‘sunshine games’ were a fairly small affair when first held in 1930, but have since grown to become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

The organisation has estimated about 1,600 cabers have been tossed and more than £350,000 has been raised for charity in that time.

This year it returned to celebrate its 94th anniversary with the massed bands bringing a musical end to the afternoon’s events.

Bursts of rain may have appeared as competitors took to the arena in traditional sports, such as the caber toss, tug o’war and hammer throw, but the poor weather did not keep the crowds away.

Sticking to tradition, many competitors were decked out in their finest tartan kilts as they took to the grass.

Among those present were Aberdeen-born actor David Rintoul and his wife, actress Vivien Heilbron, who officially opened the games.

Of course, the much-loved pipe bands and Highland dancers were also in attendance, alongside a variety of entertainers and traders.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was in Oldmeldrum to capture all of the excitement.

Photos from Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games